Bay County, FL

Jury selection begins for Bay County murder trial

By Thomas Shults
 2 days ago

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Jury selection began Tuesday for William Burks, an alleged Bay County murderer.

Burks allegedly stabbed 64-year-old Cynthia Black in the neck. Black was in a wheelchair.

Burks told investigators that he was on meth and had been awake for seven days.

Burks admitted to stabbing Black with a small kitchen knife in February 2021. Investigators said Burks then ran to a nearby home and stole a car. Deputies took him into custody a short time later.

Burks claimed he stabbed Black with the intent of killing her because he believed she harmed his child.

wdhn.com

Escaped Covington Co. inmate captured after multi-county run

COVINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WDHN) — A Covington County inmate on work release was arrested after being seen in 2 counties in south Alabama and north Florida. Deputies originally believed that the inmate, identified as John Hunter Wood, who was on work release with Covington County Sheriff’s Office in Holmes County on Sunday was last seen near Highway 2 west of Esto, Florida.
COVINGTON COUNTY, AL
WCTV

Tallahassee police investigating shooting at Oakwood Reserve Apartments

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting Wednesday evening at the Oakwood Reserve Apartments on Mission Road. According to TPD, the shooting happened around 6 p.m. on the road’s 2600 block. A man was hurt as a result of the shooting, suffering non-life-threatening injuries.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WJHG-TV

Fort Walton Beach Police arrest three suspects in 2021 fatal shooting

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - After months of investigative work, three people are now behind bars in connection to a shooting that left one dead in 2021. On October 24, 2021, at approximately 4:10 AM, FWB officers responded to a report of shots fired in the area of Eglin Parkway SE and First Street SE. When officers arrived, they found an SUV running and unoccupied, and just a few feet away they found the victim, Tykeis Noland, with multiple gunshot wounds.
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WJHG-TV

Multiple people arrested, more wanted after brawl at Panama City nightclub

After Crab Island drowning, officials remind people what to do in a current. After a man died on Sunday after being swept away by a current on Crab Island, authorities are reminding people how to stay safe in the area. Updated: 5 hours ago. Panama City Police have been teasing...
click orlando

Florida authorities say DNA helped solve 26-year-old murder

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – A 26-year-old murder case has been solved with new DNA technology, police in Florida’s capital city said Wednesday. The Tallahassee Police Department arrested Alan Lefferts, 71, for the 1996 killing of James Branner, who was found dead in a room at the Prince Murat Motel following a violent fight.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
