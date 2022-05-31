Jury selection begins for Bay County murder trial

BAY COUNTY, Fla. ( WMBB ) — Jury selection began Tuesday for William Burks, an alleged Bay County murderer.

Burks allegedly stabbed 64-year-old Cynthia Black in the neck. Black was in a wheelchair.

Burks told investigators that he was on meth and had been awake for seven days.

Burks admitted to stabbing Black with a small kitchen knife in February 2021. Investigators said Burks then ran to a nearby home and stole a car. Deputies took him into custody a short time later.

Burks claimed he stabbed Black with the intent of killing her because he believed she harmed his child.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to mypanhandle.com.