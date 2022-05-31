People don't recognise Bradley Cooper in his new Netflix role

Bradley Cooper has surprised fans with his character transformation on the set of his upcoming Netflix film Maestro.

The 47-year-old is cast to play the famous musician and composer Leonard Bernstein in a biopic about his life and Cooper is also directing the film too.

Meanwhile, Promising Young Woman actor Carey Mulligan will co-star as Bernstein's wife Felicia Montealegre and Succession ' s Jeremy Strong plays critic John Gruen

In the film, the A Star Is Born actor is set to play Bernstein in different stages of his life - and the prosthetics when playing the composer in his old age have made him unrecognisable to his fans.

Now Netflix has released some images of the film on their social media accounts which include Cooper's drastic change in looks and fans have commented on the prosthetics.

Many can't believe how different Cooper looks as the musician in his elder years.

















As well as Cooper directing the film, Steven Spielberg , Martin Scorsese and Todd Haynes are also producers.



Spielberg initially intended to direct the film and asked Cooper years ago to play Bernstein, but Cooper believes his directing debut on A Star Is Born is what persuaded Spielberg to hand over the director's role after he showed him an early cut of the 2018 film starring Lady Gaga.

"I’ll never forget this. He came, we were sitting there and I’m showing him ‘A Star Is Born’ and he’s all the way on the other side on the front row, it’s a pretty huge screen," Cooper explained to Stephen Colbert.

"It’s the scene where Jackson calls Ally up on the stage, it’s the biggest scene in the movie. And right as she just is going on the stage he gets up and I’m like, ‘Oh he’s going to the bathroom now?’ and I was like, ‘That’s it, it’s over. If he’s going to the bathroom at this point in the movie… and he gets up, he walks over, and I’m putting my head down and the next thing I know I feel his face here and he says, because it’s loud, ‘You’re f***ing directing ‘Maestro!’"

While there is no release date as of yet, Maestro is expected to be released on Netflix in 2023.

