SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A man and a woman were wounded by gunfire early Wednesday in an apparent carjacking attempt in Logan Heights. The victims were sitting in a car in the area of Dewey Street and Kearney Avenue shortly before 3:30 a.m. when two men approached, confronted them and ordered them to get out of the vehicle, according to the San Diego Police Department.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO