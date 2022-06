UPDATE: Kevin Hoague has been located and is safe. Murray, Ky. (June 1, 2022) – Kentucky State Police, Post 1, are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a missing Murray man. Troopers were contacted by the family of 53-year-old, Kevin Hoague (pronounced H-O-G-E) stating he had not been seen or heard from since the morning of May 31, 2022. He had stated to family that he was traveling to the Elizabethtown Kentucky area for a construction job.

CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY ・ 21 HOURS AGO