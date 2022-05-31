ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘One of the most overrated players in Europe’ – Liverpool legend Didi Hamann slams Thiago Alcantara ‘for going missing’

By Emillia Hawkins
 3 days ago
THIAGO ALCANTARA is "one of the most overrated players in European football".

That's the view of former Liverpool midfielder Didi Hamann who slammed the Spaniard following the club's Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid

Thiago has made 39 appearances across all competitions this season Credit: Getty
Hamann has said that the Spaniard is 'overrated' Credit: Getty - Contributor

He also argued that the Reds need to "modernise" ahead of next season.

In his column for Sky Sport Germany, Hamann said: "In my opinion, the Reds need to modernize the team a bit, especially in midfield.

"I don't understand the hype about Thiago.

"For me he is one of the most overrated players in European football.

"When things are going well and you have a lot of possession he's a good player, but when push comes to shove you don't see him.

"If you need someone who sets accents, then he doesn't do it.

"[Naby] Keita is also a disappointment, [Jordan] Henderson is a worker. They need a player who can make the difference and give the team that extra something."

This isn't the first time that Hamann has been critical of Thiago.

When speaking on TalkSPORT in January 2021, the 48-year-old said: "He slows things down and doesn't really play the way Liverpool play."

He also took to Twitter to share his views at the time, stating: "Liverpool had a lot of possession for quite some time now and always found a way to break up defences.

"The dynamics of the team will change with Thiago in the team. I don’t think for the better."

Thiago established himself as a regular name on the team sheet this season, having made 39 appearances across all competitions.

He started for Liverpool in the Champions League final on Saturday despite experiencing an injury scare just before kick off.

The Reds failed to secure the treble on the night after suffering a 1-0 defeat to Real Madrid.

