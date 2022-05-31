ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Naples, FL

Naples children’s museum names new staff

By Hannah Groves
FOX 4 WFTX
FOX 4 WFTX
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15nm0o_0fvpZSWX00

The Golisano Children’s Museum of Naples named a new Chief Operations and Education Officer and Chief Advancement Officer.

Bonnie Thayer brings 16 years of experience to her position as Chief Operations and Education Officer. Not only did she work in a museum, but she was a music teacher at many Collier County public schools.

Linda Richarson Bright is adding to her role in philanthropy to also overseeing the museum’s marketing teams.

According to a press release, Richardson Bright will lead the museum’s growth efforts and Thayer will be working toward expanding the museum’s educational footprint throughout Southwest Florida.

CEO Jonathan Foerster said he’s glad to have them on the museum’s team.

“As we enter our second decade of operations, CMON needs the creativity, insights, and skill Bonnie and Laura bring to their new roles,” Foerster said.

Comments / 0

Related
businessobserverfl.com

Fort Myers eye care center, HQ set to open

The Frantz EyeCare and Frantz Cosmetic Center in Fort Myers, built by Stevens Construction, is complete. The 60,000-square-foot, two-story facility is at 9617 Gulf Research Lane. Designed to promote staff efficiency and overall patient experience, Frantz EyeCare offers 44 exam lanes, diagnostic center, retail, LASIK suite and a cosmetic treatment center, according to a statement. The second floor houses Frantz EyeCare’s corporate offices, employee training, a conference room and space available for lease.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Naples man creates website for volunteer school marshals

A man in Naples has taken keeping kids safe in schools into his own hands with a website for volunteers to sign up to be school marshals. The idea is that retired law enforcement officials, veterans, and military members would volunteer to stand watch over schools. The idea is getting a lot of response following the Uvalde school massacre.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
coastalbreezenews.com

Historical Markers – Reminders of Marco Island’s Past

I go by these historical markers almost every day and sometimes I stop and read the inscription, trying to imagine what it was like on this site not so very long ago. For present day modern Marco these historical markers and their messages are obscured by the backdrop of large coastal contemporary or Tuscany style homes with manicured lawns and well-trimmed hedges. The roads in this neighborhood are named after Marco’s early pioneer days – Indian Hill, Caxambas, Olds, Barfield, Kirk, Ludlow, Doxsee, and Addison.
MARCO ISLAND, FL
businessobserverfl.com

$1.16 billion Naples builder names new regional executive

National building services firm Manhattan Construction Co. has named Craig Bryant vice president of its Southwest Florida operations. Based in Naples, Bryant will oversee client engagement and executive leadership of the region’s preconstruction and construction services, according to a statement. Across his 23-year commercial construction career, Bryant has held project management and executive leadership positions primarily in Southwest Florida. His portfolio of projects includes multifamily, higher education, K-12, senior living, class A office space and hospitality market sectors.
NAPLES, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Collier County, FL
Entertainment
County
Collier County, FL
Naples, FL
Entertainment
City
Naples, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
bridalmusings.com

A Honeymoon Guide To Fort Myers – Islands, Beaches and Neighborhoods

What’s at the top of the wish list for newlyweds planning a honeymoon? Requests include scenic beaches, outdoor adventures, and excellent cuisine and nightlife. Not every honeymoon location is going to check all the boxes, but today’s vacation destination offers all that and more. We bring you Fort...
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Creativity#Naples Children S Museum
naplesillustrated.com

Naples Pride Returns to Cambier Park

Naples Pride will host the Fourth Annual Naples Pride Fest on June 4, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Cambier Park in Naples.​. Naples Pride celebrates diversity and unity, educates the community on LGBTQ+ issues, and promotes equal rights for all. This inclusive and family-friendly event is open to the public. Guests will enjoy a day of live performances, engaging conversations, local vendors and exhibitors, kids activities, food, and drinks.​
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Carole’s House introduces French bakery café to Naples area

The Memorial Day weekend launch of a modern café and French bakery in East Naples is the beginning of a local business concept with plans to open as many as a half-dozen locations by the end of 2023. The second location is already underway for Carole’s House Café &...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Freedom Waters Foundation takes veterans on free cruise out of Naples

A Southwest Florida foundation is making sure veterans feel honored this Memorial Day by giving them a chance to unwind on a free cruise out of Naples. Freedom Waters Foundation offers veterans a free cruise twice every year—once before Memorial Day and once before Veterans Day. The 90-minute cruises leave from 550 Port O Call Way, on vessels donated by the Naples Princess, and their purpose is to provide a therapeutic on-the-water experience that lets veterans leave their concerns on the dock and enjoy a day with each other. WINK News heard many stories on the cruise about how it helps to clear people’s minds.
NAPLES, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Museums
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

738 SW Pine Island Road, Cape Coral; 239-347-7033 or www.texastonys.com. 4519 Tamiami Trail E., Naples; 239-732-8392 or www.texastonys.com. Most Southwest Floridians may know Tony Phelan for his Pinchers restaurants. The food there is inspired by the Sunshine State. But Mr. Phelan is a Texas boy at heart, so it was natural that he would fuse the barbecue of his Texas roots with orange wood from Florida. His ribs, brisket, chicken, pork and other meats have a mellow kiss of citrus that complements the rubs.
CAPE CORAL, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Promoting affordable housing in Collier County

Collier County officials will meet to discuss creating affordable housing for teachers, nurses, firefighters and government employees at a meeting Wednesday morning. They’re looking at bringing hundreds of new units to the area. It’s no question that finding affordable housing these days is a challenge: People who work in Collier County often commute more than 30 minutes one way to reach their jobs because housing costs are so high. Many people say their rent is going up by almost $600; according to Collier County officials, the costs are skyrocketing because the county is dealing with more demand than supply.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Royal Scoop Ice Cream shop opens at Vanderbilt Commons in Naples

The fifth location of Royal Scoop Homemade Ice Cream shop opened Saturday in Vanderbilt Commons, the retail strip on Vanderbilt Beach Road just west of Collier Boulevard. Naples residents EJ and Kim Embrey are the individual owners of the new ice cream shop. The new Royal Scoop, 7273 Vanderbilt Beach Road, Suite 25, is open from noon to 10 p.m. daily. The original Royal Scoop started scooping in Bonita Springs more than 40 years ago. In addition to its Bonita spot on Vanderbilt Drive, Royal Scoop has locations at The Pavilion in North Naples, at Berkshire Commons in East Naples, and on Fort Myers Beach. The local brand of ice cream is also served in other area stores, restaurants, country clubs and more.
NAPLES, FL
Marconews.com

SWFLA To Do List: Free Saturday at Naples Zoo, more

The comedian performs at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, at Off the Hook Comedy Club, 2500 Vanderbilt Beach Road, No. 1100. $25 general admission, plus a fee. Information: offthehookcomedy.com or 239-389-6901. Free Saturday at Naples Zoo. It’s Free Saturday for Collier County residents. 9 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Saturday, June 4. See...
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
floridaweekly.com

Seagate announces new info on upcoming Palisades community

Seagate Development Group will break ground on Palisades this fall an upcoming 12-acre luxury residential community on Yarberry Lane in north Naples. The development will feature 25 single-family custom homes and six custom floor plans. Palisades will reflect Seagate’s Windward Isle — a nearby community with only four of 28...
NAPLES, FL
FOX 4 WFTX

FOX 4 WFTX

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Fort Myers, Florida news and weather from FOX 4 WFTX, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.fox4now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy