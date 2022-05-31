ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot to death in Panorama City, suspect at large

By Nathan Solis
Los Angeles Times
 2 days ago

A man was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Panorama City and the suspect remains at large, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The shooting took place in the 8600 block of Willis Avenue about 2:40 a.m., Officer Drake Madison said. Police found a man with at least one gunshot wound in the street close to a crashed Range Rover near the intersection of Parthenia Street and Cedros Avenue, investigators told Fox 11 news.

Emergency dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a car crash before police arrived at the scene and found the crashed SUV. Investigators said the vehicle was hit multiple times by gunfire.

Police describe the victim as a man between 20 and 30 years old. He was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics, according to Madison.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s. It's unclear whether the shooting was gang related.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

CBS LA

Arrest made in Bell after vehicle stolen with 5-month-old baby inside

On Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a stolen vehicle with a 5-month-old baby inside. According to authorities, the parent stopped near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue in South L.A. to inspect a flat tire. When she exited the vehicle the female suspect jumped into the car and drove away with the mother's child in the back seat. The mother was able to track the vehicle because her cellphone which was still inside. Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the vehicle, which was found near the area of Gage and Fishburn Avenues in Bell. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.She was taken into custody without incident. Her identity has not been released at this time.The 5-month-old was found inside the vehicle, unharmed and was reunited with the mother.A rescue ambulance was requested at the scene as a precaution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
Canyon News

Murder Suspect Giovani Gonzalez Arrested After 32 Years

HOLLYWOOD HILLS—The Los Angeles Police Department announced on their website that on May 18, members of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Foreign Prosecution Liaison Unit took into custody, murder suspect, Giovani Gonzalez at the Los Angeles International Airport after 32 years of avoiding apprehension. The LAPD reported on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Long Beach Post

Second person arrested in connection to February slaying of Signal Hill man near Poly High School, police say

Jalen Jackson, 19, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder following an investigation that led detectives to believe he was the gunman who shot 31-year-old Nashon Wall on Feb. 2. The post Second person arrested in connection to February slaying of Signal Hill man near Poly High School, police say appeared first on Long Beach Post.
SIGNAL HILL, CA
HeySoCal

LASD identifies suspect in 36-year-old murder case

A murder suspect has been identified in a 36-year- old cold case in Claremont, sheriff’s officials said Wednesday. Authorities responding to reports of a possible burglary found David R. Evans II, 57, beaten to death inside his home at 862 High Point Ave. on Oct. 13, 1985, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
CLAREMONT, CA
Los Angeles Times

