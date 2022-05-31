ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cumberland County, NJ

South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

By Jon Craig
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 2 days ago
Lisa Maxey Photo Credit: Facebook

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said.

The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police.

The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey of Bridgeton, a state police spokeswoman said.

There were four others on the boat when it overturned, she said.

Maxey's niece wrote on Facebook, "You meant so much to everyone. . .You were an amazing individual and a wonderful aunt."

The incident remains under investigation.

Dawn Reeckmann
2d ago

Prayers to the family. And really @WhiteDevil? A human being was killed , drowned and you really post this? Her family and friends wouldn’t be too happy with your extreme racism. This world is going to the toilet. No need for disrespect. Godforbid that was someone from your family .

Daily Voice

Deadly Stabbing Reported In Trenton: DEVELOPING

A victim was pronounced dead at a local trauma center following a late-night stabbing in Trenton, developing reports say.Officers responded to the area of 800 Beatty St. and found the victim in cardiac arrest with multiple stab wounds shortly before 9:45 p.m. on Wednesday, June 1, according to init…
TRENTON, NJ
