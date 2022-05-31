South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks

Lisa Maxey Photo Credit: Facebook

A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said.

The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police.

The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey of Bridgeton, a state police spokeswoman said.

There were four others on the boat when it overturned, she said.

Maxey's niece wrote on Facebook, "You meant so much to everyone. . .You were an amazing individual and a wonderful aunt."

The incident remains under investigation.

