South Jersey Woman, 56, Killed When Boat Sinks
A 56-year-old woman from Cumberland County was killed when a boat she was on sank near Atlantic City, authorities said.
The 20-foot Bayliner boat capsized at 8:02 a.m. on Monday, May 30, in Absecon Bay, according to New Jersey State Police.
The woman who died was identified as Lisa Maxey of Bridgeton, a state police spokeswoman said.
There were four others on the boat when it overturned, she said.
Maxey's niece wrote on Facebook, "You meant so much to everyone. . .You were an amazing individual and a wonderful aunt."
The incident remains under investigation.
