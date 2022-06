(Perryville) Since the inception of the girl’s soccer program at Perryville High School, the Lady Pirates have never reached the State Final Four. All that changed last Saturday as the Pirates defeated Bishop DuBourg 4-1 to punch their ticket to Worldwide Technology Soccer Park in Fenton for the Class 2 Final Four. For Coach Jerry Fulton, he says that his girls didn’t get this far just to get this far.

PERRYVILLE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO