Man, 60, drowns in Smith Lake on Memorial Day while retrieving boat canopy
The search continued Tuesday for a 60-year-old Cullman man who authorities say drowned in Smith Lake on Memorial Day. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...www.al.com
The search continued Tuesday for a 60-year-old Cullman man who authorities say drowned in Smith Lake on Memorial Day. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...www.al.com
AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.https://www.al.com
Comments / 1