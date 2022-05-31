ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Man, 60, drowns in Smith Lake on Memorial Day while retrieving boat canopy

By Carol Robinson
AL.com
AL.com
 2 days ago
The search continued Tuesday for a 60-year-old Cullman man who authorities say drowned in Smith Lake on Memorial Day. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency...

