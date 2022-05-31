ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washburn County, WI

Washburn County Weekly Jail Bookings Report - May 31, 2022

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHBURN COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Washburn County Sheriff's Office the following people were recently booked at the Washburn...

drydenwire.com

Forgery, Theft Charges Filed Against Rice Lake Man

BARRON COUNTY -- Charges of forgery and felony theft have been filed against Larry Titel, of Rice Lake, WI. In April 2022, the Barron County Sheriff’s Department received information that Titel had allegedly forged signatures on over two dozen checks, writing the checks out to himself. Titel had started...
RICE LAKE, WI
drydenwire.com

Rusk County Disposition And Warrant Status Reports - June 2, 2022

RUSK COUNTY -- DrydenWire.com has been informed by the Rusk County Clerk of Courts Office the following Criminal and Traffic Disposition and Warrant Status Reports for Rusk County. The names listed on the Warrant Status Report do not indicate that the person is guilty of a crime, only that there...
RUSK COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

1 person dead after 2-vehicle crash in St. Croix County, 1 arrested

SOMERSET TOWNSHIP, Wis. (WEAU) - One person is dead after a two-vehicle crash in St. Croix County and another is arrested. According to a media release by the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office, authorities received a report around 10:58 p.m. on June 1 of a two-vehicle crash with injuries at the intersection of South Highway 35 and County Highway H in Somerset Township.
SAINT CROIX COUNTY, WI
winonaradio.com

Eau Claire Woman Accused of Stealing Over $27,000 from Winona Business

(KWNO)-An Eau Claire woman accused of stealing over $27,000 from a Winona business made her first appearance in Winona County Court this week. The criminal complaint alleges that 20-year-old Olivia L. Hanson took cash from the business’s registers numerous times between November 2021 and April of this year. The business’s loss prevention staff learned of the thefts in April and confirmed them through a review of surveillance footage and Cash Over and Short Exception Reports, according to the complaint.
WINONA, MN
WEAU-TV 13

Missing Pepin County man found dead

PEPIN, Wis. (WEAU) - A Pepin County man who went missing Tuesday is dead, according to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office. In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, the Sheriff’s Office said that the body of 67-year-old Robert McIlrath was found in a wooded area off of 16th Creek Road in the Town of Pepin, located about three miles northeast of the Village of Pepin, Tuesday evening.
drydenwire.com

Child Neglect Charges Filed Against Woman Already Charged In Drug House Case

WASHBURN COUNTY -- New charges of child neglect have been filed against Mariah Pettit, of Spooner, WI, also recently charged with maintaining a drug trafficking place. A new criminal complaint was filed on May 27, 2022, against Mariah Pettit, charging her with Class I Felony Neglecting a Child under the age of 6.
SPOONER, WI
cbs3duluth.com

Trail by Trail: Sawyer County, Superior, Bass Lake

“North Country Riders is an all volunteer ATV club out of Hayward, in Sawyer county, WI. ALL ATV/UTV trails here in Sawyer Co are open and ready to ride! With the recent storms in the area volunteers have been out inspecting trails for fallen tree limbs and washouts and doing our best to remove amd fox as needed, but as always keep an eye out as they can come up on you quickly. Dust in the wooded areas should be pretty low this weekend and you will encounter numerous puddles in the low spots. Fire lanes dry out quick and can get very dusty in a hurry, so please follow the posted speed limits and increase your following distance when riding in dust. Around the city of Hayward we have numerous road routes open for riders to access our trail system from their homes, or place of lodging. Please respect the posted speed limits as many of these routes are in residential areas. For more information find us on FB, North Country riders ATV club, and also Sawyer County Snowmobile/ATV Alliance.” - Jesse Reglin.
SAWYER COUNTY, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Woman arrested for OWI after driving across Phoenix Park footbridge

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman was arrested Tuesday morning after driving a vehicle across the Phoenix Park footbridge. 28-year-old Amanda Larscheid was cited for OWI-1st offense, operating a motor vehicle without a license, operating a motor vehicle with improper tires and driving on a sidewalk, according to online court records.
redlakenationnews.com

Falling tree kills Twin Cities-area couple camping in northern Wisconsin

A Twin Cities couple were struck and killed by a falling tree while camping over the weekend in northern Wisconsin, officials said Wednesday. Sandy Michael Langseth II, 39, and April Sheldahl, 45, of White Bear Township, were at a campsite along the Flambeau River's north fork late Sunday afternoon when the tree hit them while they were sitting at a picnic table, the Price County Sheriff's Office said.
wpr.org

Superior Middle School student in police custody following school threat

A 12-year-old middle school student in Superior is facing a felony charge of making terrorist threats after showing a classmate a list of other children he hoped to harm. The threat is the latest in a series of incidents around Wisconsin after the shooting that killed two teachers and 19 students in Uvalde, Texas, one week ago.
SUPERIOR, WI
WEAU-TV 13

Eau Claire woman charged with child neglect after 3-year-old hurt in fall

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - An Eau Claire woman is charged with two felony counts of child neglect after police say her three-year-old fell from an overhang on the roof of an apartment building on May 27. 25-year-old Celena Stone was charged with two counts of neglecting a child in...
Bring Me The News

Body found in burning car in Waite Park

Police are investigating after a body was found in a burning car in Waite Park early Monday morning. Officers and firefighters were called just before 1 a.m. to a car fire on the 1500 block of County Road 6. First responders found a vehicle "fully engulfed in flames." Authorities note...
WAITE PARK, MN
WDIO-TV

12-year-old in custody after threat at Superior Middle School

Superior Police say a 12-year-old is in custody after a threat at Superior Middle School. According to police, another student told school staff Tuesday morning that the 12-year-old had threatened other students. "The student was immediately isolated from other students by school staff, and officers were dispatched to the school,"...
SUPERIOR, WI
Southern Minnesota News

Redwood Falls man reported killed in Wisconsin crash

WKBT News from Nelson, Wisconsin, is reporting a Redwood Falls man was killed in a motorcycle accident in Buffalo County, Wisconsin. KLGR will report more if and when official confirmation is received from law enforcement / emergency services. The WKBT report states:. A motorcyclist from Minnesota was killed in Wisconsin...
REDWOOD FALLS, MN
UPMATTERS

Illinois woman dies in UTV crash in northern Wisconsin

MERCER, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are investigating a crash involving a UTV that was carrying six occupants and left one dead and another in critical condition. According to the Iron County Sheriff’s Office, on May 29 around 5:20 p.m., a call came in regarding a UTV crash in Mercer. The UTV reportedly went off the road and was upside down in the water.
MERCER, WI

