Longview woman arrested in connection with Lafayette shooting death

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
KLTV
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview woman was arrested Saturday after police say she turned herself in for the murder of a Louisiana man. According to a report by the Lafayette Police Department, officers...

KLTV

Authorities release photo of person of interest in Longview Home Depot fire

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Fire investigators are seeking a person of interest in a fire at a Longview store. According to Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May, the small fire happened at the garden center of the Longview Home Depot on Tuesday at around 5:30 p.m. Employees were able to extinguish the fire quickly with fire extinguishers.
KETK / FOX51 News

Marshall man arrested for allegedly firing handgun in the air

MARSHALL, Texas (KETK) – A 24-year-old man was arrested for allegedly firing a handgun in the air within Marshall city limits. On Tuesday, May 31, officers with the Marshall Police Department arrested Malik Singleton Foster, 24, of Marshall. Officers received several calls about gunshots in the area of the 1200 block of Elsie Street at […]
KETK / FOX51 News

1 killed, 1 injured after shooting in Carthage

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – One man was killed and another man was injured after a shooting in Carthage on Wednesday. The Carthage Police Department received a call around 12:30 p.m. about there being gunshots at the Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street. When authorities arrived at the scene, they found a man who […]
easttexasradio.com

East Texas Fugitive At Large

An East Texas man is being sought by law enforcement agencies throughout the area on several outstanding felony warrants including aggravated assault family violence, abandon/endangering a child, and parole violations. Twenty-eight-year-old Caimbrian Austin Walker is considered armed and dangerous. Gregg County deputies say Walker is active on Facebook, Snapchat, and Instagram where he seeks out women to chat with and meet. Anyone with information should call 911.
KLTV

Carthage police arrest man in connection with fatal trailer park shooting

CARTHAGE, Texas (KLTV) - A Carthage man was arrested Wednesday in connection with a trailer park shooting that left one person dead and another injured. According to a report by the Carthage Police Department, officers responded at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday to a call of shots fired at Green Acres Trailer Park on South Shelby Street with two victims. Upon arrival, officers said they found a black male with two gunshot wounds on the east side of the park. The victim was able to speak giving a description of the vehicle involved. A second black male victim with gunshot wounds was located inside a nearby residence to the first victim. Officers attempted life saving measures and were assisted by arriving EMS but were unsuccessful in reviving the victim. The names of both victims are being withheld at this time. The Panola County Sheriff’s Office, Texas DPS, and both Constable Offices responded to the scene to assist.
CBS19

East Texas woman charged for murder in Louisiana

An East Texas woman was arrested for murder in Louisiana and turned herself into police in Longview. The Lafayette Police Department received a call on May 28 at 11:30 a.m. to conduct a welfare check at the 200 block of Guidry Street. When investigating the scene, officers discovered a 43-year-old man dead inside of the residence.
KLTV

East Texas police departments send officers to assist Uvalde police

UVALDE, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas police departments are answering a call for help from Uvalde. Last week, the Uvalde Police Department started requesting assistance as they work to handle all of their regular duties along with those brought on by the shooting. Among the departments who answered that call for help were at least two right here in East Texas.
KLFY News 10

New Iberia fight ends with woman stabbed

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — A fight in the 600 block of Robertson St. in New Iberia ended with a woman being stabbed, according to police. Police say they originally responded to a call about the fight in the 300 block of Daigre St., but as they investigated, they found the fight originated on Robertson […]
CBS19

Longview police seeking missing 14-year-old girl

LONGVIEW, Texas — The Longview Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing teen. According to the LPD, Riley Jones, 14, is considered a runaway. She stands 5'5, and has black hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing all-black clothing. Police have released...
KPEL 96.5

Murdered Boyfriend Identified Following Arrest of Live-in Girlfriend (UPDATE)

Lafayette Police say 43-year-old Lavar Manuel of Lafayette was the man who was shot to death by his live-in girlfriend - 22-year-old Destiny McAfee - on Saturday, May 28th. According to a press release from LPD, officers got a call shortly before noon on Saturday to check on a home in the 200 block of Guidry Street. That's when officers found Manuel dead inside of the home. Investigators say he was involved in a domestic altercation with McAfee in the early morning. It was during that fight that McAfee allegedly pulled a pistol and shot him.
theadvocate.com

Lafayette man shot and killed during altercation with girlfriend identified by police

The Lafayette man who was shot and killed during an altercation with his girlfriend on Saturday has been identified, Lafayette police say. Lavar Manuel, 43, was found dead from a gunshot wound inside a residence in the 200 block of Guidry Street around 11:30 a.m. Saturday after the Lafayette Police Department was contacted for a welfare check. Investigators determined Manuel was shot during an early morning domestic altercation with his girlfriend, 22-year-old Destiny McAfee of Longview, Texas, a department spokesperson said in a statement.
KTAL

Traffic stop leads to Marshall shooting suspect arrest

MARSHALL, Texas (KTAL/KSHV) – A Marshall man was arrested during a traffic stop Tuesday and is facing charges for a shooting that morning. Jason Davis was pulled over after deputies were given the description of a vehicle by a person calling in a shooting on the 7900 block of US Hwy 59 N. When officers arrived the person gave them Davis’s name and said he began firing around 11:30 a.m.
CBS19

POLICE: Tyler man shot to death last night

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE -- the video attached was produced on May 30, 2022. An East Texas man was discovered to be shot and later pronounced dead last night. The Tyler Police Department dispatch received a call at around 6 a.m. about a disturbance and shots fired in the 800 block of Pinedale Place. Upon arrival on the scene, a man was discovered to have been shot.
