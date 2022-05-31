ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City students report suspicious social media post

By Jeff Tavss
 2 days ago
Students in the Park City School District are being commended for reporting a concerning photo found on social media Monday.

The district said several students saw a fellow student holding an air gun along with a filter or image of a bloody face posted to social media. Individual students immediately reported and forwarded the photo to the Park City Police Department.

Following investigations by the Park City police and Summit County Sheriff's Department, the student in the photo was located and the weapon was confirmed to be an air soft gun, and not an actual firearm, according to the district.

A spokesperson told FOX 13 News that "district policies will be reviewed and appropriate action will be taken."

Officials applauded the students for following the "See something, Say something" campaign and reporting the photo.

Following the shootings in Uvalde, Texas that took the lives of 21 people, including 19 students , all Park City district schools will see additional security and police personnel for the remainder of the school year that ends Friday.

