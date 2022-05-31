Cubs' Michael Rucker: Begins rehab assignment

Leiter (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th inning in relief and earned the win Wednesday against the Brewers. He struck out one. With the Cubs having already used five pitchers through nine innings, Leiter got the 10th, which meant a runner starting on second base. He started the frame with a strikeout, but then a wild pitch advanced the runner to third with one out. Leiter got out of the pickle with a fielder's choice groundout to second baseman Nick Madrigal, who nailed the runner at the plate. The righty then got Tyrone Taylor to fly out to end the inning, and he earned his first win of 2022 when the Cubs scored in the bottom of the inning for the 4-3 victory. Leiter still doesn't have a ton of fantasy value at this point with a low-leverage role and a 6.08 ERA on the year.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO