ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs' Michael Rucker: Begins rehab assignment

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rucker (toe) began a minor-league rehab assignment at Triple-A Iowa on Saturday, striking out one over...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Cubs Activate Nick Madrigal from 10-Day IL

After a weekend full of roster shuffling for the Chicago Cubs, the team activated a familiar face. On Tuesday, INF Nick Madrigal was activated from the 10-day IL after missing time with lower back tightness. Madrigal provides reinforcements on the infield after Jonathan Villar recently went on the IL with a mouth injury.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nico Hoerner hitting fifth for Cubs against Brewers

Chicago Cubs infielder Nico Hoerner is in the starting lineup on Tuesday against left-hander Eric Lauer and the Milwaukee Brewers. Hoerner was held out of Monday's lineup, but is back on shortstop Tuesday and hitting fifth. Andrelton Simmons is on second base and Christopher Morel is in center field. numberFire’s...
CHICAGO, IL
Reuters

Patrick Wisdom's late homer lifts Cubs over Brewers

Patrick Wisdom hit a go-ahead, solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning as the Chicago Cubs bested the visiting Milwaukee Brewers 8-7 on Tuesday night to snap a three-game losing streak. It was Wisdom’s 11th homer of the season, and it came off Brad Boxberger (1-1), who...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox Split Crosstown, Take Season Series Over Cubs

The Chicago White Sox and Chicago Cubs played two games over Memorial Day weekend. The White Sox swept the first two games of the season series to earn the Crosstown Cup. They played well enough to earn a split in the games at Guaranteed Rate Field this weekend. Keegan Thompson...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
numberfire.com

Nick Madrigal (back) operating second base for Cubs on Wednesday

Chicago Cubs second baseman Nick Madrigal (back) is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Brewers. Madrigal will man second base after Andrelton Simmons was benched at home. In a matchup against right-hander Jason Alexander, our models project Madrigal to score 8.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
CHICAGO, IL
MLB

'He's my bestie': Morel, Velázquez share a baseball brotherhood

CHICAGO -- Christopher Morel had a text message waiting for him after the Cubs' game against the White Sox on Sunday at Guaranteed Rate Field. It was from his close friend, Cubs prospect Nelson Velázquez. Velázquez let Morel know that he would be seeing him soon. "I told...
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cubs#Rehab#Triple A Iowa
MLB Trade Rumors

Cubs sign RHP Adrian Sampson to minor league deal

The Cubs have agreed to a minor league contract with right-hander Adrian Sampson, reports Tommy Birch of the Des Moines Register. He’s reported to the club’s Triple-A affiliate in Iowa. It’s a quick return to the organization for Sampson, whom the Cubs just lost on waivers a couple...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Cubs starting P.J. Higgins behind the plate on Thursday night

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will catch against his division rivals after Willson Contreras was announced as Thursday's designated hitter, Frank Schwindel was moved to first base, and Alfonso Rivas was given a breather. numberFire's models project Higgins...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Michael Rucker: Strikes out side Wednesday

Rucker (toe) worked around a hit to pitch a scoreless inning of relief with three strikeouts in Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Brewers. Rucker, who was reinstated from the 15-day injured list before the game, worked the seventh inning behind starter Kyle Hendricks and Daniel Norris. He struck out the leadoff man before allowing a one-out double, but he avoided any trouble with two more strikeouts. Rucker has been quietly solid for the Cubs this year with a 3.94 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 16 innings. The righty was able to miss plenty of bats in 2021 as well, with 30 strikeouts over 28.1 innings, but he struggled overall with a 6.99 ERA and 1.52 WHIP. With a 3.45 FIP so far this season, Rucker's improved production seems sustainable, especially if he keeps missing bats.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Alfonso Rivas kept on Cubs' bench on Thursday

Chicago Cubs first baseman Alfonso Rivas is not starting in Thursday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Rivas will take a seat after Willson Contreras was named Chicago's designated hitter and P.J. Higgins was picked as Thursday's catcher. Per Baseball Savant on 57 batted balls this season, Rivas has recorded...
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS Chicago

Morel hits sac fly in 10th as Cubs beat Brewers

CHICAGO (AP) — Rookie Christopher Morel drove in Jason Heyward with a sacrifice fly in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 on Wednesday night.Heyward started on second base and moved up on a groundout by Nick Madrigal. Morel then drove him in with a fly to left against Hoby Milner (2-1) and got mobbed by his teammates in the infield after the winning run scored.Morel extended his club record by reaching base in his first 15 major league games, when he walked and scored in the first.Willson Contreras singled twice, drove in a run and...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Cubs' Mark Leiter: Earns first win of season

Leiter (1-1) pitched a scoreless 10th inning in relief and earned the win Wednesday against the Brewers. He struck out one. With the Cubs having already used five pitchers through nine innings, Leiter got the 10th, which meant a runner starting on second base. He started the frame with a strikeout, but then a wild pitch advanced the runner to third with one out. Leiter got out of the pickle with a fielder's choice groundout to second baseman Nick Madrigal, who nailed the runner at the plate. The righty then got Tyrone Taylor to fly out to end the inning, and he earned his first win of 2022 when the Cubs scored in the bottom of the inning for the 4-3 victory. Leiter still doesn't have a ton of fantasy value at this point with a low-leverage role and a 6.08 ERA on the year.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Brewers' Andrew McCutchen: Steps out of lineup

McCutchen is not in the lineup for Wednesday's game versus the Cubs. McCutchen is mired in an 0-for-26 slump and will receive a day off to reset. Keston Hiura will bat fifth as the designated hitter Wednesday in his place.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS Sports

Cubs' Willson Contreras: Swipes bag in win

Contreras went 2-for-4 with a run, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's 4-3 victory against the Brewers. Contreras helped the Cubs get off to a strong start in the contest, knocking a single in the first inning and succeeding on a double steal with Christopher Morel. The backstop moved to third on an error and came around to score on a double play. Contreras later knocked in a run in the fifth inning with a single to right field. This was his third straight two-hit performance and his seventh consecutive contest with at least one base knock. Over that stretch, he is batting .370 (10-for-27) with three homers, five RBI and seven runs.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Tigers' Michael Fulmer: Looks good again Tuesday

Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth inning with two strikeouts in the Tigers' 4-0 win in the second game of Tuesday's doubleheader against the Twins. It wasn't a save situation, but Fulmer still effectively shut the door on Minnesota, needing just 10 pitches to retire the side. The righty is behind Gregory Soto in the pecking order for saves at the moment, though he's pitched well with a 2.89 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 18 strikeouts across 18.2 innings this season. Fulmer did have 14 saves a season ago, so it's possible he gets a look in the closer role at some point if Soto stumbles, though the latter has also looked good with a 2.16 ERA and nine saves in 10 chances.
MLB
CBS Sports

Marlins' Jacob Stallings: Resting for afternoon game

Stallings is out of the lineup for the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader with the Rockies, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. Nick Fortes will be behind the plate for Game 1, catching for starting pitcher Edward Cabrera. Expect Stallings, who has gone hitless with seven strikeouts in 10 at-bats over his last three starts, to check back into the lineup for the nightcap.
MIAMI, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy