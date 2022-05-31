ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Use This IKEA Trick To DIY A Pet Bed Inside An End Table

By Juliana Lumaj
None of us want our pets to be uncomfortable when trying to relax at home. However, it can also be a pain to design your space when keeping your pet's items in mind. Usually, you have to get creative to create a harmonious space that is beautiful but also easily accessible for your pets. In the U.S. alone, about 90 million people own a pet, which is about 70% of the U.S. population, according to the Insurance Information Institute . If you fall within this category of Americans, then it's important to understand different ways to design a functional space for you and your pet.

An animal's bed can definitely be difficult to design around — especially if you have a pet as large as a Great Dane. You can either put your pet's bed in your living room, bedroom, or sometimes people even put their pet beds in the laundry room. Wherever it's placed, it needs to be easily accessible for your pet while also out of the way so as not to deteriorate the overall design of your space. This may seem like it would be a long and tedious task; however, this IKEA hack is sure to help you accomplish the overall look you're going for.

Affordable Coziness

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YOROW_0fvpTxKq00

It's been known that IKEA has many home design hacks that have helped people save a good chunk of their money. But this hack doesn't take up more space, is customizable, and is sure to please your furry friends. IKEA Hackers says that all you need is a BESTÅ unit, some curtains, and a cushion— and you're all set! It's a very simple hack to keep pets and homeowners happy. The small, square size is $35, but the prices do change depending on the color and size you desire, according to IKEA .

If there is a center shelf and pegs, be sure to remove those first before starting. After, find fabric that goes along well with the rest of your design scheme. For example, if you have a French country-designed home , the walnut-colored BESTÅ would look great with a pastel blue fabric. This fabric would then be used as curtains to hide your pet's bed while also providing privacy and shade. A convenient way of installing these curtains is by sewing velcro strips onto the top of the fabric and sticking them on the front edge of the unit so that they can later be removed easily and washed. For your pet's bed, choose their favorite cushion and place that inside to create the ultimate comfy experience for your pet.

