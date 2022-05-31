ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Lifeguard shortage could close pools nationwide this summer

By Stephanie Raymond
KYW News Radio
KYW News Radio
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jB2GU_0fvpTvZO00

Just as the weather is starting to heat up, one of the most popular ways to cool down might be closed for the summer.

Communities across the country are struggling to find lifeguards. The staffing challenge is so bad that it could prevent about a third of the country's more than 300,000 public pools from opening, according to the American Lifeguard Association.

"We definitely have a shortage," Bernard Fisher II, the association's director of health and safety, told CNN . "The worst I've ever seen."

Cities are now scrambling to fill open positions and many are offering incentives to recruit lifeguards, including higher pay and flexible hours. Some are also offering paid training for individuals to complete mandatory certifications.

Although they are tasked with protecting lives, Fisher said lifeguards are typically only paid the bare minimum, which is a root of the problem.

"The only reason why the employers have gotten away with the [minimum] pay is due to the fact that we rely on the youth that doesn't have to pay rent," said Fisher. "We're going to have to raise the pay. We're going to have to give incentives to get the numbers that we need."

While some pools are forgoing plans to open completely, others are opening with reduced schedules or "swim at your own risk" policies. That leaves parents like Felicia Bergan of Grain Valley, Missouri concerned.

"As a parent who can't swim at all, having a lifeguard near each part of the pool gives me piece of mind that there is a nearby person who can help my child if they are in danger," Bergan told FOX Weather .

Every year in the U.S., there are an estimated 3,960 fatal drownings -- an average of 11 drowning deaths per day, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention . More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects. Drowning is also the second leading cause of unintentional injury death, after car crashes, for children ages 1–14.

This is the second year in a row that pools are facing staffing challenges, which were brought on by the coronavirus pandemic.

Comments / 5

Related
Business Insider

A 35-year-old who drained his savings to buy a rental property says the passive income makes it worth it — even with a potential recession

Adam Masato earns $8,400 per month in passive income from a short-term rental property. He also earns $1,100 from renting out his condo in Los Angeles. Because his overhead for the short-term rental is only $1,100, he says his investments are recession-proof. Adam Masato is a self-described "regular millennial with...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Health And Safety#Cnn
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
CBS News

Homes designed to resist wildfires

In America nearly 50 million homes are in areas that are prone to wildfires. But residents of Paradise, Calif., who lost their homes to the devastating Camp Fire in 2018, are not giving up. Correspondent Ben Tracy looks at how the community is being reborn, using building materials that are designed not to burn.
PARADISE, CA
KYW News Radio

KYW News Radio

Philadelphia, PA
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Philadelphia.

 https://www.audacy.com/kywnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy