Electronics

Rare Apple cable deal slashes £6 off price of official two-metre charger

By Sean Keach
 3 days ago
This device is double-ended with USB-C connections Credit: Apple

This is jut 43p off the lowest price ever, making it a real steal.

This cable is a USB-C to USB-C.

That means it won't plug into your iPhone, but it will work with newer iPad Pro and MacBook models.

USB-C is an increasingly popular way to charge your gadgets.

Most new Android phones have now switched to USB-C, and many Apple gadgets have too.

Importantly, Apple is expected to switch the iPhone to USB-C later this year or in 2023.

This isn't confirmed, but has been widely rumoured – so investing in a cable may be a wise choice.

But USB-C ports are more common than ever, so you'll probably find good use for it at some point.

  • 12-inch MacBook with USB-C port with the 30W USB-C Power Adapter
  • 13-inch MacBook Air with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with the 30W USB-C Power Adapter
  • 13-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with the 61W USB-C Power Adapter
  • 15-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with the 87W USB-C Power Adapter
  • 16-inch MacBook Pro with Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) ports with the 96W USB-C Power Adapter
  • 11-inch iPad Pro (1st and 2nd generation), 12.9-inch iPad Pro (3rd, 4th and 5th generations), iPad Air (4th generation) and iPad mini (6th generation) with the 20W USB-C Power Adapter

If you buy through the Amazon store, you'll also be eligible for Prime delivery if you have a subscription.

All prices in this article were correct at the time of writing, but may have since changed.

Always do your own research before making any purchase.

