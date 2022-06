CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon could be dealing with water supply issues in the coming summer months despite high snowpack, a professor at Oregon State University says. Melting snow is an important supplement to Oregon’s water reserves. As of June 1, almost all data-gathering sites in the Oregon Cascades are reporting above average snowpack. However, this winter was very dry in January in February, which is when Oregon gets most of its snow. Although April and May saw above-average snowfall, Mark Raleigh, a professor of geology at OSU, says it probably won’t be enough.

OREGON STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO