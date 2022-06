(ASBURY PARK, NJ) -- World Oceans Day is June 8th and Kona Brewing Co., a brand born on the beaches of Hawaii, will be at the 94th Street Beach in Rockaway, New York as part of their the 2nd Annual Catch a Clean Wave initiative, which comes to Asbury Park on June 9th. Kona, professional surfer Anna Gudauskus and internationally recognized surf photographer Sarah Lee are taking part in an 8-stop, 1,500+ mile epic surf and beach clean-up journey down the East Coast. The duo will be in search of the best breaks and host community beach clean-ups, all while ensuring each beach is left in better condition than how they found it.

ASBURY PARK, NJ ・ 6 DAYS AGO