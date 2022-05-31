Body found in Iowa Park

IOWA PARK ( KFDX/KJTL ) — The Iowa Park Police Department responded to reports of a body in Iowa Park Tuesday morning.

Around 10 a.m. on May 31, 2022, Iowa Park Police Department and Wichita County Sheriff’s Office responded to 1000 Mary Dr where a body was located in a field.

According to the Wichita County Sheriff’s Office, the body was located by a person and their dog.

The WCSO said the body was in a state of decomposition but they were able to identify the person but are not releasing the name at this time.

The body will be sent for autopsy.

