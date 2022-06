OKLAHOMA CITY – Legislation to base income requirements for the Oklahoma’s Promise scholarship program on family size has been signed into law. Sen. Adam Pugh, chair of the Senate Education Committee, is the principal author of the measure, and said since the program’s creation, the income cap has been the same, regardless of how many children were in a family. Senate Bill 1673, which was signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt before the 2022 session adjourned, has higher income limits for larger families.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO