ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

Jon Pardi Shares Heartfelt Memorial Day Tribute ‘Remembering and Honoring Those We’ve Lost’

By TK Sanders
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago

Country music star Jon Pardi took to Instagram over the weekend to send a special message to his followers in observance of Memorial Day. The “Heartache Medication” singer posted a photo of himself and his band, cowboy hats in hand, saluting the crowd during a live performance. In the background, an American flag graphic waved proudly.

His caption read, “I say it every year…thank you will never be enough. Today is about remembering and honoring those we’ve lost, for our freedom.” Short and sweet in its simplicity, Pardi reminded fans what the holiday weekend is really all about.

Jon Pardi’s Memorial Day salute to the troops struck the perfect chord, but he says his next album is “all over the place”

Pardi’s next studio album — his fourth since debuting close to a decade ago — isn’t quite nearing the finish line, he said; but it is coming together nicely, even if it’s trying to pack a lot of vibes into one cohesive package.

“I can’t even tell you the vibe of the record, because it’s all over the place right now,” he shared with Taste of Country in March. “But that’s the way we like our records. We bring it in, we get all these songs … then we get the final list and it’s like, ‘Now we can talk about it.'”

What he does know is that the still-unfinished album will include his new single “Last Night Lonely” and about 13 more songs. Pardi and his team will choose the winners out of about 30 they’ve recorded so far.

“It’s really easy when you ask our group what can we not live without,” he quipped. “Then the list fills up really quick.”

“Last Night Lonely” bolsters the new album with its early success

Pardi’s last effort, Heartache Medication , was nominated for Album of the Year at both the CMA and ACM Awards in 2020. The radio singles all reached the Top 5 on Billboard ‘s Country Airplay chart. And the title track hit No. 1 overall; so he’s likely feeling a little pressure to live up to expectations.

His single “Last Night Lonely” proved a nice traditional bop that also crossed over to country radio well. After just a few weeks in rotation, it climbed into the Top 40 and enjoyed a nice run. The song features a swaggering country track about a guy buying a drink for a woman at a bar. The song romantically suggests that this could be the first day of the rest of their lives together.

“It’s just really from that very moment of meeting a girl in a bar, maybe she’s got her heart broke. And from that very first instance, progressing through the night and all the last times as you’re getting to know her,” songwriter Jimi Bell said of the song.

https://youtu.be/5GzLsZJo4tw

The post Jon Pardi Shares Heartfelt Memorial Day Tribute ‘Remembering and Honoring Those We’ve Lost’ appeared first on Outsider .

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Trisha Yearwood Tells Powerful Family Story in Honor of Memorial Day

Country music icon Trisha Yearwood shared a heartfelt post to Instagram today (Saturday) ahead of Memorial Day. The “She’s In Love With the Boy” singer and wife to country legend Garth Brooks revealed her family’s personal holiday traditions surrounding the somber day. She began with an explanation about flying the American flag at half-staff.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Jon Pardi Dropped 15 Pounds For The Midland Video, Reminding Me I Have A “Longneck Way To Go” To Avoid Dadbod Summer

Jon Pardi brought the heat to the Whiskey Riff Raff podcast last week, riffing on everything from pop country, staying true to yourself, to even where he takes his dumps. And just before he identified Koe Wetzel as the Artist-Most-Likely-to-See-Boobs-On-Stage, Pardi reminded me that summer’s almost here and I am way behind on my Dadbod Reduction Plan. As part of their discussion about Pardi being flashed on-stage during a show, the crew mentioned former model and current Midland front man, […] The post Jon Pardi Dropped 15 Pounds For The Midland Video, Reminding Me I Have A “Longneck Way To Go” To Avoid Dadbod Summer first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
FITNESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jon Pardi
Whiskey Riff

Memorial Day 2022: Five Country Songs Honoring The Heroes Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice

Memorial Day 2022 is here. Marking the unofficial start of the summer, naturally everybody is looking forward to celebrating Memorial Day with friends and family. However, we can’t forget just how much weight this day holds for all of those who’ve lost loved ones fighting to secure our freedom overseas. It’s a day to remember those brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice.
FESTIVAL
Hello Magazine

Exclusive: Country music star Brett Eldredge addresses Kelly Clarkson dating rumors

Country music singer Brett Eldredge is the first to admit that he's a very private man – but after two years, he has finally addressed those Kelly Clarkson dating rumors. The Songs About You singer – who releases his seventh studio album of the same name on June 17 – was first linked to Kelly following their Christmas duet, Under The Mistletoe, in 2020, shortly after her divorce from Brandon Blackstock.
MUSIC
pethelpful.com

Video of Annoyed Bulldog ‘Telling Off’ Grandma Couldn’t Be More Priceless

We've all been there before, poking fun at our furry friends and messing with them. Not too much though, just enough to push their buttons. And don't deny it, you know you've done it before! Messing with them could be something as little as blowing in their faces or sometimes it could be as big as pretending to leave the house without them. Luckily, our pets don't seem to mind. Sometimes...
PETS
Taste of Country

Kelly Clarkson Shines on Classic Keith Urban Song [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson has covered countless songs during her "Kellyoke" segment on her daytime television show, the Kelly Clarkson Show. On Wednesday's (May 25) episode, she went country, taking a swing at a throwback Keith Urban song: 2003's "Raining on Sunday." Clarkson stood center stage as she sang the moody song,...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memorial Day#Country Radio#Acm Awards#Country Airplay#Parade#American#Taste Of Country
Outsider.com

‘American Idol’: Watch Luke Bryan’s Hysterical Reaction to Katy Perry Falling Out of Her Chair

“American Idol” fans love watching the talented performers that grace the stage of the competitive singing show. However, some of the most entertaining moments take place in the banter between the show’s famous judges. Most recently, “American Idol” judge Luke Bryan went viral online after he had a hilarious reaction to Katy Perry’s less than graceful dismount from her chair during the latest airing. Check it out.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

Garth Brooks’ Daughter Allie Colleen Speaks Out About Realities of Nashville Music Industry

Just because Allie Colleen shares the same last name as Garth Brooks doesn’t mean the country star’s daughter had an easy time getting into the Nashville music scene. Like any other hopeful musician with a dream of performing at the Grand Ole Opry, she had to work hard to land herself on the right stages until she finally caught the attention of the right people.
NASHVILLE, TN
Outsider.com

Charles Siebert, ‘Trapper John, M.D.’ Star, Dead at 84

Actor Charles Siebert, who was a stage-trained actor and played Dr. Stanley Riverside II on the classic TV show Trapper John, M.D., is dead. Seibert was 84 years old. He died on May 1 of COVID-related pneumonia at the University of California San Francisco Medical Center, his daughter, Gillian Bozanic, told The Hollywood Reporter.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Outsider.com

‘Jeopardy!’ Fans Shocked That All Contestants Missed This 2022 Olympics Clue

The current season of “Jeopardy!” marks a historic one in the game show’s history, with multiple super-champs absolutely dominating the game throughout the last few months. However, despite the loaded lineup of contestants, one clue had even our reigning champion, Ryan Long, stumped. During the Tuesday night airing of “Jeopardy!” fans were shocked when all of the show’s contestants failed to answer a question about the 2022 Olympics.
TV SHOWS
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

467K+
Followers
50K+
Post
167M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy