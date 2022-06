SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Greene County judge heard testimony from the ex-girlfriend of a man accused of killing three people in Springfield in 2018. Luis Perez faces life in prison for the shooting deaths of Steven Marler, Josh Hampton, and Sabrina Starr in November of 2018. Perez is a citizen of Mexico. Investigators learned Perez’s roommates had kicked him out of a home. Investigators say he later shot Marler and Hampton with a stolen gun belonging to Starr. The family of Sabrina Starr later found her dead days later at a home on North Oakland.

