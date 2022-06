CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A 2-year-old girl died on Tuesday evening after she was pulled from a backyard pool in Chandler. It happened at a home near Arizona Avenue, just north of Queen Creek Road. Firefighters say the girl was unconscious when they arrived. They then rushed her to the hospital. But after efforts to keep her alive from paramedics and staff, she died about an hour later, firefighters said.

CHANDLER, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO