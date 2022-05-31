ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police nab suspect accused of targeting young women in several communities by vandalizing their cars

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
Police alert: At least five towns issue warnings about a man who may be targeting young women

MILFORD, Mass. — Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly targeted young women in several communities by flattening their tires and filling their gas tanks with water.

Alexander Yee, of Winchendon, was allegedly wanted in connection with incidents in Franklin, Holliston, Milford, Medway, and Bellingham.

Milford’s Deputy Police Chief John Sanchioni told Boston 25 on Saturday night that they have applied for a warrant for the arrest of Yee in an incident in their town.

Sanchioni said Yee intentionally vandalized a woman’s car at the Target in Milford last Saturday when he allegedly poured juice in her gas tank. Sanchioni added that Yee had refused to turn himself in.

In a Facebook post, Milford police said, “He has been targeting young females by flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water then offering to drive them home. If your vehicle has a flat tire DO NOT try and start it.”

Other communities also raised the alarm, including Holliston.

“Over the past week there have been local reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor, or a ride,” according to a post by Holliston Police.

“As in all situations, be aware that individuals offering help may have in fact been involved in orchestrating the situation. If your car becomes disabled, wait in a safe place for a friend, family member, or AAA to respond,” said Holliston Police.

Police in Franklin said the man wanted for these incidents was spotted in their town on Friday.

“If your vehicle is tampered with or breaks down shortly after starting, give us a call,” said Franklin Police in a post to Facebook

Officers in the town of Bellingham also issued a warning about this man.

“It is suspected that he tampered with a vehicle in the Charles River Center then approached the female owner when she found her vehicle was disabled, “said Bellingham Police in their Facebook post. “Please be vigilant and notify us immediately if you observe any suspicious activity. As a precaution please try to park in well-lit areas and avoid walking to your vehicle alone whenever possible.”

Police in Medway were are also involved in this investigation.

Anyone with concerns is being urged to call their local police departments if they feel their vehicle was tampered with.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

