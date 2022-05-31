ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hochul, Giuliani lead in Zogby poll

By Jim Ehmke
 2 days ago

NEW YORK STATE – A recent poll has good numbers for a GOP gubernatorial candidate, although it’s not the candidate designated by the party establishment.

A Unite New York/John Zogby Strategies survey showed former Trump aide Andrew Giuliani with a lead among Republican voters.

Giuliani received 28% of support while the man that the state GOP nominated, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, came in second with 22%.

Next were Rob Astorino with 13% and businessman Harry Wilson at 10%.

The race is still wide open though with 25% of Republicans surveyed still undecided.

Over on the Democratic side, Governor Hochul continues to hold a commanding lead with 49% of support among Democrats polled.

She’s followed by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams at 14%, Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi with 10% and downstate lawyer Paul Nichols at 6%.

19% remain undecided.

Comments / 2

Alfred Bonnabel
2d ago

Giuliani Jr is not what we need. What experience does he have except being a Giuliani? Houchul is definitely NOT what this State needs. She wants to give 800M to the Buffalo Bills? Tell her to get it from the de Blasio's.

