Hochul, Giuliani lead in Zogby poll
NEW YORK STATE – A recent poll has good numbers for a GOP gubernatorial candidate, although it’s not the candidate designated by the party establishment.
A Unite New York/John Zogby Strategies survey showed former Trump aide Andrew Giuliani with a lead among Republican voters.
Giuliani received 28% of support while the man that the state GOP nominated, Long Island Congressman Lee Zeldin, came in second with 22%.
Next were Rob Astorino with 13% and businessman Harry Wilson at 10%.
The race is still wide open though with 25% of Republicans surveyed still undecided.
Over on the Democratic side, Governor Hochul continues to hold a commanding lead with 49% of support among Democrats polled.
She’s followed by New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams at 14%, Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi with 10% and downstate lawyer Paul Nichols at 6%.
