Saluting America: Porterville shows what it's about on Memorial Day

By CHARLES WHISNAND cwhisnand@portervillerecorder.com
Porterville Recorder
 2 days ago

It's OK to go to Success Lake or have a barbecue or a picnic on Memorial Day. After all, they are things those who served this country have sacrificed for. But those activities obviously aren't the main reasons why those who served this country made the sacrifices they made. And what's...

fresnoalliance.com

Al Williams, Presente!

Al Williams spent many years as a homeless person on the cruel streets of Fresno in the Roeding Park, Highway 99 and Olive Avenue area. He worked to feed homeless people with Food Not Bombs and spoke out frequently against the unjust treatment of his homeless brothers and sisters. Williams passed away on May 1, 2022.
FRESNO, CA
sierranewsonline.com

History Mystery #111: North Fork Trading Post

From the Madera Tribune, Volume 67, Number 83, 8 Sept. 1958. North Fork, CA. — A North Fork landmark for nearly 60 years burned to the ground Sunday afternoon. The Trading Post, a general mercantile store, caused this community’s most spectacular fire in years. The County Assessor’s Office valued the building alone at $20,000. The store was built in 1901 or 1902, according to U.S. Forestry Service Officials. It is owned by B.O. Best of North Fork. Forestry officials said the blaze broke out in the attic about 3 o’clock, “probably faulty wiring.” Cal Div. of Forestry units from throughout the county rushed to the scene to prevent any large-scale spreading of the fire but were unable to cope with the “heat” generated. Within hours the building was burned to the ground.
Porterville Recorder

More than 1,700 pounds of fireworks seized

A man accused of having a large quantity of illegal fireworks has been arrested. On Tuesday at about noon detectives with the Porterville Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle in the area of Plano Street and Vandalia Avenue. The driver, Rodriguez, was found to be in possession of a large amount of illegal fireworks and determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance, for which he was arrested.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Hiring fair for new Fresno Animal Center

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The City of Fresno is holding a hiring fair for the city’s new Animal Center. The hiring fair will be on June 1 and June 2, from 2:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the new animal center at 5277 East Airways Boulevard in Fresno. According to the city officials, vacant positions […]
FRESNO, CA
southkernsol.org

CAPK is providing rental assistance program until September 30

Community Action Partnership of Kern (CAPK) provides a rental assistance program for residents facing the economic impact of COVID-19 who have fallen behind on their rent. The program is for those who are at least one month behind on their rent. The program was started from an emergency services grant...
KERN COUNTY, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Systemic Racism on Display

Nothing upsets people faster than to suggest they’re reinforcing institutionalized racism, regardless of their race. Consider the elected officials and community leaders of the Fresno Council of Governments (COG), the Fresno County Transportation Authority and the agencies’ joint effort known as the Measure C Renewal Executive Committee. Tony...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire evacuation order lifted in Madera County

UPDATE: This article has been updated to reflect new information from the Madera County Sheriff’s Office regarding the evacuation order being lifted, and from Madera City Fire. MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An earlier evacuation order has been lifted for all residences in the area of Avenue 7 1/2 and River Road near Firebaugh, an […]
MADERA COUNTY, CA
Porterville Recorder

Thousands attend Rollin Relics Car Show

Thousands of people came out to view well over 100 cars and trucks enjoying the setting of Veterans Park for the 20th Rollin Relics Car Show on Saturday, May 14. Kim Day sang the National Anthem to open the show. Drawings for prizes occurred on the hour throughout the show. During the event memorial plaques in honor of Ron Pack, Leland Ware and Loyd Winter were awarded.
PORTERVILLE, CA
Porterville Recorder

Twice a week watering schedule goes into effect today

Residents in the City of Porterville with even addresses will be able to water their lawns on Wednesdays beginning today. The city is switching from Phase IV of its watering schedule to Phase III of its watering schedule, beginning today, June 1. The new schedule in which the city's residents will be allowed to water twice a week will be in effect through September 30.
PORTERVILLE, CA
YourCentralValley.com

2 days of free vet care at Fresno’s Poverello House this week

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A mobile veterinary clinic will begin its tour of California shelters in Fresno this week, providing free veterinary care to pets belonging to homeless and vulnerable individuals. The ElleVet Project will visit Fresno’s Poverello House on Thursday and Friday of this week, between 9:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m., to help pets […]
FRESNO, CA
Madera Tribune

Girl found the end of the rainbow

Martha Baird Rockefeller was born in Madera and began her education in Westside School, shown here. Seventy-seven year-old multi-millionaire John D. Rockefeller Jr., stood facing his friends who had assembled in the parlor of the Allen home in Providence, Rhode Island. On one side of him was the Reverend Arthur H. Bradford, minister of the local Congregational Church. On the other side stood his sons, John D. Rockefeller III, Nelson, and David. Winthrop was unable to join his brothers in attending their father’s marriage ceremony — a wedding that would link Madera with New York’s high society.
MADERA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

One injured as fire burns in Fresno County

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — One person was hurt in a blaze that could be seen for miles in the Fresno area. According to officials, crews responded to reports of a grass fire in the area of Marjan Avenue in Clovis near the area of Bullard and McCall Avenues. The fast-moving fire “immediately threatened a […]
YourCentralValley.com

Get to know the 3 candidates for Fresno County Superintendent of Schools

FRESNO COUNTY, CALIF. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three candidates are running in the Fresno County Superintendent of Schools race. Current superintendent Jim Yovino announced his retirement, paving the way for someone new to take over come Election Day.  Dr. Michelle Cantwell-Copher, Daren Miller and Eliseo Gamino are all hoping to lead Fresno County’s 32 school districts.  Cantwell-Copher […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
fresnoalliance.com

Federal Court Victory for the Unhoused

On May 24, in a major victory for the unhoused community, advocates and the press, U.S. District Court Judge Dale Drozd granted a preliminary injunction blocking the implementation of Fresno’s abatement ordinance. The claim for injunctive relief was filed by the ACLU on behalf of plaintiffs Fresno Homeless Union, advocate Dez Martinez, Faith in the Valley and myself.
fresnoalliance.com

Sheriff’s Department Stole Our Newsstands: What’s Next?

Everyone has heard law enforcement’s slogan that they exist to “serve and protect.” But what happens when law enforcement employees are the thieves stealing your property?. We know for a fact that someone in the Sheriff’s Department stole several Community Alliance newsstands in front of the jail....
FRESNO, CA

