ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Clinton 2016 Campaign Lawyer Acquitted of Lying to the FBI

By Associated Press
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — A lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s 2016 presidential campaign was acquitted Tuesday of lying to the FBI when he pushed information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and Russia in the run-up to that year's election. The case against Michael Sussmann was the first...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 14

pokeitwithastick
2d ago

I knew that a jury in Washington DC would never convict a Clinton klan democrat. The jury ignored the evidence and ignored the law. I have no respect for these jurists and Karma is coming for them.

Reply
9
Danny Harris
2d ago

This trial was just like O.J. Simpson’s. A jury in DC where 90% of voters support Democrats was never going to convict. Durham should have applied for a change of venue. Nothing but a kangaroo court!

Reply
3
Related
Fox News

Sussman Trial proves Hillary Clinton perpetrated 'massive fraud', should be 'banned from Twitter': Taibbi

After revelations from the ongoing Michael Sussman trial, former Rolling Stone reporter Matt Taibbi asked an obvious question Friday in his Substack article titled, "Shouldn't Hillary Clinton Be Banned From Twitter Now?" Taibbi’s piece asked why the revelation that Clinton herself facilitated the start of the media’s Russia collusion hoax...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

John Durham's star witness tells court he is '100% confident' Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussman denied working on behalf of Hillary's team when he handed over evidence meant to smear Trump

The star prosecution witness in the trial of a Hillary Clinton campaign lawyer testified Thursday that he was '100 percent confident' that the attorney told him he was not acting on behalf of a particular client when he presented information meant to cast suspicions on Donald Trump and possible links to Russia.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hillary Clinton
Person
William Barr
Person
Robert Mueller
Person
Donald Trump
Person
James Baker
Fox News

White House won't confirm new book saying Biden adviser called White people 'incredibly racist'

FIRST ON FOX: The White House would not confirm an excerpt from a new book saying one of President Biden's 2020 campaign advisers called White people "incredibly racist." Fox News Digital exclusively obtained the excerpt from the upcoming book "This Will Not Pass: Trump, Biden, and the Battle for America's Future" by Alexander Burns and Jonathan Martin. They write that one of the president’s advisers made the claim in relation to Biden's decision about making now-Vice President Kamala Harris his running mate.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Presidential Campaign#Lawyers#Election Federal#Ap#Durham
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
MSNBC

Why a grand jury looking into secret White House docs at Mar-a-Lago is so serious

The New York Times, citing two people who’d been briefed on the matter, reported Thursday the convening of a federal grand jury that is investigating the handling of 15 boxes of classified White House documents that were squirreled away at Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump’s Florida home. It’s easy to understand why this reporting didn’t lead most newscasts that day given the more dramatic story of the decision by the House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2001, attack on the U.S. Capitol to subpoena five sitting members of Congress. But that story shouldn’t distract us from the big news that a grand jury has reportedly been impaneled to find out how and why national secrets were packed up in Washington and parked in Palm Beach.
POTUS

Comments / 0

Community Policy