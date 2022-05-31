Mustang crashes into I-95 jersey wall, driver killed after car struck by tractor-trailer

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer that left one person dead.

The crash happened at 9:45 a.m. on Monday, May 30.

A trooper was parked with his emergency lights on while in the right shoulder at the 72-mile marker on I-95 North in Richmond. The trooper was stopped to help a disabled vehicle in the area.

A white Mustang traveling northbound in the right lane swerved off the roadway and into a guardrail on the right shoulder once he saw the trooper’s lights, according to police. The vehicle then deflected, crossed all lanes and struck the center jersey wall head on.

After the collision, the Mustang then coasted backward into the path of an oncoming tractor-trailer. The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the Mustang and struck the driver’s side door, police said.

The Mustang then continued to run off the road to the right, just missing the patrol vehicle, then coming to a rest in the wood line off the side of the interstate.



Photos of crash provided by Virginia State Police

The driver of the Mustang was identified as 73-year-old William Melville Wash, Jr., of Moseley. He was wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was uninjured.

The crash remains under investigation, according to VSP.

