HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Increasing clouds this morning with a few light showers moving west to east across the area. The best chances of seeing more measurable rainfall will occur west and south of the Tri-cities. Totals will mostly be on the lighter side at around 0.10″ or less. Today will be the coolest day this week with highs mostly in the 60s. Skies will clear up overnight, leading to the chilliest night of the week. Lows will mostly be in the 40s by Thursday morning, although a few upper 30s will be possible in some spots north and west of the Tri-Cities. After the chilly start, Thursday could turn out to be a top day of the year. High temperatures will reach the mid to upper 70s under sunny skies and winds will be relatively light.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO