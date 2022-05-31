Shreveport Bossier Hosts World Class Championship Volleyball
By Mike Martindale
K945
4 days ago
The USA Women's Volleyball team hasn't competed on US soil since they won gold in the Olympics in Yokyo. And they will be competing this week at the Brookshire Grocery Arena, including their first game tonight against Domenican Republic. Teams from around the...
A movie that was filmed right here in Shreveport is receiving international awards, including at the Cannes World Film Festival!. The Five Priests, a movie written by Chris Lyon and Chris Charles Scott III, as well as directed by Scott, is receiving critical acclaim internationally. In fact, it's reached final top-four status in the category of Best Spiritual Film at the Cannes World Film Festival.
A resolution was presented and approved at the most recent meeting of the Texarkana Airport Authority to allow an Ohio aviation museum to remove, relocate and restore the Raydome located at Texarkana Regional Airport. The Air Force Radar Museum Association approached airport officials about acquiring the Raydome a few years...
Before the State of Louisiana limited the savings the film industry enjoyed here, Shreveport was a magnet for big-budget films. Even today, with credits capped, there are still productions all over the ArkLaTex. From Salem to the recently released I Saw The Light, you can run across filming any day, or run into actors any night downtown.
Gas prices in Texarkana are among the most expensive in the state of Texas. According to new data from AAA Texas, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in Texarkana rose nine cents over the past week to $4.44, tied with Dallas and the Fort Worth-Arlington area for the second-most expensive gas prices in the state.
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A major player in the off-course golf entertainment business has expressed interest in coming to Shreveport. That’s just one of the types of opportunities Mayor Adrian Perkins says the city is exploring for the development of the soon-to-be-former Fair Grounds Field. “So, we’re having...
Regular readers know that we’re fans of Amtrak. Sometimes, we’re fans in the way people have sympathy for an ailing pet. The Texas Eagle was as much as 12 hours behind schedule by the time the northbound train from San Antonio to Chicago reached Marshall, TX on Tuesday. This was the result of the derailment of another train near Taylor, TX, then a track maintenance issue, then another freight train breakdown near Marshall. If we’d been riding the Eagle on Tuesday, we would have been pretty upset even knowing that train isn’t something to use in the United States if you’re in a rush. The Eagle already takes 32 hours to go from San Antonio to Chicago. If the United States was a nation with a modern rail passenger system, it would be a 6-7 hour trip. But let’s set aside the passenger issue. Rail transport through Texas is a pretty important issue if your factory or big business is waiting on, well, anything. If you or your retailer is complaining about supply chain issues and looking for a root cause, there it is. Our freight rail system is vital to the nation’s economic well-being, and there’s plenty of evidence that it’s falling apart. One need look no further than Waldo to realize the problems we face. On Wednesday, a log truck ran into a train on in infrequently used crossing on U.S. 82 near the PotlatchDeltic mill, injuring one driver. This is 2022. There’s no good reason why any railroad track should cross any United States highway in 2022. We’ve had decades to build overpasses and underpasses along major routes to eliminate trains and vehicles from interfering with each other. How is it possible that trains have been running through Waldo for 140 years, and Waldo still has no highway overpass? The same might be said for West Main and North Vine streets in Magnolia. There’s an undeniable need for a rail construction program in the U.S. on a scale of the interstate program. It’s needed to create a national network of high-speed passenger trains, and to create a seamless freight network that can haul massive, heavy loads from coast-to-coast. This is something our state and federal legislators need to care about.
Human trafficking is a much bigger problem in Shreveport and Louisiana as a whole than most people realize. Here's how you can learn more and join the fight. The United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime defines human trafficking as, "the recruitment, transportation, transfer, harboring or receipt of people through force, fraud or deception, with the aim of exploiting them for profit."
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) — It likely will be February 2023 before Amazon starts hiring workers for the fulfillment center that it’s building in Shreveport. That’s because it’s liable to be May 2023 before operations begin at the facility. And that, Mayor Adrian Perkins told KSLA News...
If you're raising a family, the experts at WalletHub.com say that Shreveport, LA is one of the worst cities in the country for families. It's no secret that Shreveport has a bad reputation for crime, but WalletHub.com says it's also one of the worst places in the country to try and raise a family. In fact, according to WalletHub.com's research, Shreveport ranks 175th overall out of the 182 cities in the study.
Mudbug Madness recently wrapped the 37th edition of the popular festival celebrating Louisiana food, culture and music. Congratulations to Terri Mathews and her staff and volunteers on one of the most successful years for Mudbug Madness. One of the highlights of the weekend, (for me) is the Media Crawfish Eating...
It seems like the first half of 2022 is all about jobs! More and more big corporations are setting up shop, or expanding their already-existing facilities - either way, this means good news for Louisiana job-seekers!. According to a report from Business Report, a North Louisiana industrial facility is planning...
SHREVEPORT, La. (Ark-La-Tex Weekend) - Here are a few of the events we found. Don’t forget to also check out our Calendar page to find more events. 9:00am - 6:00pm (Also on Saturday) Do some shopping for arts and crafts and from food trucks. Follow the event on Facebook...
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - We promised we would keep you updated on the condition of our friend, Mark Scirto. Mark is doing very well following his stroke almost a month ago. He says he feels absolutely great. He’s getting outside more and is more independent every time he gets out...
Maybe you don't have great hair days all the time, so why not adopt a dog that has fabulous hair days often?. Meet the sweetest girl, this is Donna. The crew at Ninna's Road to Rescue thinks she is a Wheaten Terrier and is approximately 10 years old and weighed in at 32 pounds. Her adoption fee is $100, which includes vetting, microchip, and a microchip enrollment fee. Due to the neglect he suffered, he is also heartworm positive.
From the red dirt sounds of "Colten Hagler" to the rock of "Crooked Halo" you can find some great bands to check out this weekend in Texarkana. I have included some youtube videos as well so you can not only see what these bands look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
There's been a lot of talk about the super-truck stops known as Buc-ee's. Sure, it's a great place to stop and spend some time (and a lot of money) on a road trip IF you happened to be travelling through a state that is blessed enough to have one. Unfortunately, Louisiana is not one of those states. But, do we really need an oversized beaver and his big wall of jerky? No - we have something much better.
BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A new program is training the next workforce of skilled technicians. A open house was held Wednesday afternoon at BPCC for people interested in studying manufacturing for apprenticeships to develop skilled technicians to work at six different local companies. Which include Benteler Steel Tube, Frymaster, Maxim Watermakers, Music Mountain Water, Prolec GE, and Ternium USA.
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries agents are investigating after a crash just south of Natchitoches launched a boat onto the riverbank. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies were called to the scene at 8:15 p.m. where they found a boat on the bank of the Cane River near the 2400 block of Fish Hatchery Rd.
Real estate transactions filed May 13 - May 24 in the Columbia County Circuit Clerk's Office. A residential sale totaling $528,000 highlighted this cycle of real estate transactions. A 2,012 SF house on Tall Timber Drive in Magnolia changed hands March 13 for $255,000. Julius Easter and Kendra Easter sold...
Scrappy is an adorable 4-month-old hound mix and this sweet boy would love to come home with you!. Meet Scrappy today at Pet Savers Shreveport. His adoption fee is $100 and he's already up to date on his shots and neutered. Just remember, adopting a dog is a big commitment. Make sure you're ready to take care of your new friend FOR LIFE before making the leap to pet ownership.
Comments / 0