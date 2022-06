Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group has promoted Michael Senzon to President of Digital, overseeing the company’s worldwide direct-to-consumer and streaming portfolio. He had been SVP Digital and General Manager of AMG’s streaming platform Local Now. Digital veteran Senzon joined the Weather Channel/Weather Group just as Allen completed its purchase in March 2018, and Local Now has seen explosive growth in the past year under Senzon’s leadership. It is the only free-streaming service to use artificial intelligence and proprietary software to provide more than 450 local and national channels, local news, weather, traffic and sports...

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO