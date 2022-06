Governor Kathy Hochul today issued a proclamation designating June 2022 as LGBTQ+ Pride Month. The Governor also announced the first Latino openly LGBTQ+ judge nominated to the New York State Court of Claims, along with several additional measures recognizing LGBTQ+ New Yorkers and celebrating their contributions to our state, including the launch of I LOVE NY LGBTQ+ 2022 Pride Guide, the raising of the LGBTQ+ progress flag across the state, the illumination of state landmarks in the colors of the LGBTQ+ pride flag, and the opening of a new exhibition in the State Capitol spotlighting LGBTQ+ Service Members in the U.S. Military during pride month.

1 DAY AGO