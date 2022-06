This intimate portrait of Paul McCartney was taken by his brother before Beatlemania put an end to ordinary life. Mike McCartney took this picture of “our kid” reading the Observer a couple of weeks after the release of the Beatles’ first single, Love Me Do, in October 1962. The record had reached number 17 in the charts. He and Paul were still living at home, 20 Forthlin Road, in Allerton, south Liverpool. “This was the time before the time,” he told me last week. “We were just working-class Liverpool people trying to survive with our dad after our mum had died.”

