Music

Alisa Amador: Tiny Desk Concert

By Bob Boilen
NPR
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt surely was a day of joyful tears. And those joyful tears for Alisa Amador, the winner of the 2022 Tiny Desk Contest, came at a time when she had been considering putting her music career on hold. For the staff of NPR and the Tiny Desk crew, it was our...

Click here to read the full article. Don’t let anyone tell you MomTok is boring. Last week, the mormon mommy influencers of Utah saw their friend group (and at least one marriage) implode. Thankfully, numerous TikTokers were on hand to break down the juicy drama. At the center of the drama is Taylor Frankie Paul and her husband Tate. Paul’s TikTok has 3.5 million followers who watch videos of herding a variety of dance challenges, or her daughter putting on make-up. She also made a lot of content with a small group of moms from her Utah neighborhood who claimed to...
Click here to read the full article. Alan White, longtime drummer of progressive-rock titans Yes who also played with John Lennon and George Harrison, died Thursday at his Seattle home after a short illness, his family and the band reported on social media. No further details were immediately announced; he was 72. His family added in a Facebook post: “Throughout his life and six-decade career, Alan was many things to many people: a certified rock star to fans around the world; band mate to a select few, and gentleman and friend to all who met him.” While best known for his...
Click here to read the full article. Ronnie Hawkins, the Southern rockabilly singer who helped shape and launch the Band and other Canadian rock artists, died Sunday after battling a long-term illness. He was 87. Hawkins’ death was confirmed to The Canadian Press by his wife, Wanda: “He went peacefully and he looked as handsome as ever.” The musician, revered by his peers and followers as ‘the Hawk,’ grew his reputation with his highest-charting single, “Mary Lou” which reached No. 26 in the U.S. charts. The Hawk was famous for his stage presence, characterized by his robust vocals and humorous exchanges, including...
Released in May of 1983, Dio’s debut LP – Holy Diver – is among the greatest heavy metal albums ever, and a big reason why is its title track. It's centered around “a Christ figure” who, according to Ronnie James Dio, goes to another planet to do “exactly the same as we’ve apparently experienced . . . dying for the sins of man so that man can start again.” That concept, coupled with its killer riffs and melodies, resulted in an instant classic.
A rock legend checks in, and one question hangs in the air like a recently twanged E chord. What has made Bryan Adams so joyful that he titled his new album So Happy It Hurts?. Just a few moments into our conversation and the reason for the pure unbridled joy relating to the new record becomes perfectly clear. Having been off the road for the longest time since he turned professional, Bryan Adams’ time in the solitary confinement imposed by the pandemic is drawing to a close and a world tour is in the offing once again.
The Cuban American author Margarita Engle explores what it's like to be an outsider in her new middle-grade novel Singing with Elephants. Oriol, her 11-year-old Cuban-born protagonist, leaves the island nation as her family makes the move to Santa Barbara, Calif. She's learning English. Her playmates are the animals at her parents' veterinary clinic. When she befriends the diplomat Gabriela Mistral, who also happens to be the real-life winner of the Nobel Prize in Literature, her world opens up even more.
The Lead Single From About You’s Upcoming Sophomore Album “MoNa” Is An Indie Pop Love Letter To Mother Nature. Welcome to Song of the Day, where we hip you to all the new local releases you should be caring about. By highlighting one new North Texas-sprung tune every week day, our hope is that you’ll find something new to love about the rich and abundant DFW music scene five days a week.
You're listening to SHORT WAVE... So a few weeks ago, I had a few of my closest friends over... THOMAS LU, BYLINE: Hello. BERLY MCCOY, BYLINE: Hello. Hi. KWONG: ...Aka, some of the members of team SHORT WAVE - you may recognize the voices of Thomas Lu and Berly McCoy - for an experiment in the culinary arts.
#Concert#Npr#Japanese#Wbgo#Sol Y Canto#Covid
The Beatles’s self-titled ninth record is known more adoringly by the world as The White Album.If the cover is as simple as they come – a sea of white accompanied by the band’s name imprinted just over halfway down – the tracks it contains are anything but: a compilation of oddities with varying genres that were clearly deemed too extraordinary for the charts (none were released as singles in the UK).The majority of tracks were written in the spring of 1968 when the quartet famously travelled to Rishikesh in India to partake in a course of Transcendental Meditation under the...
The legendary English progressive rock band (made up of founding members Nick Mason, Roger Waters, and the late Syd Barrett and Richard Wright, as well as David Gilmour, who joined in 1967) launched an account May 30 on the video platform — on the 50th anniversary of the first-ever recording session for their signature album, 1973's The Dark Side of the Moon.
Click here to read the full article. Pharrell Williams has been anything but quiet in 2022. Instead, Skateboard P has been keeping his sword sharp, crafting beats for some of the biggest names in the game like Kendrick Lamar, Pusha T, and newcomer, Jack Harlow. And with his latest Instagram post, the N.E.R.D frontman tends to continue his ambitious production streak. Taking to the photo-based social media earlier this week, Pharrell announced he’ll be dropping a new song featuring Tyler, The Creator, and 21 Savage on June 10. The newly announced track titled “CASH IN CASH OUT” will mark the first...
Click here to read the full article. Robert Plant and Alison Krauss kicked off their 2022 Raise the Roof tour Wednesday night at the Marvin Sands Performing Arts Center in Canandaigua, New York. It was their first extended set together since the conclusion of the Raising Sand tour in 2009, and they made up for lost time with an long set featuring tunes from both of their collaborative albums like “Rich Woman,” “Fortune Teller,” “Gone Gone Gone,” and “Can’t Let Go.” Early in the night, they broke out a rearranged rendition of Led Zeppelin’s “Rock and Roll” that marked their first...
Yeah Yeah Yeahs have announced their first new music since 2013’s Mosquito. The indie rock trio’s new single, “Spitting Off the Edge of the World,” featuring Perfume Genius, arrives Wednesday, June 1, via Secretly Canadian. The band will preview the song and video at Brooklyn’s Main Drag Music, where it will play inside the store all weekend. RSVP for the event at Eventbrite.
This world makes you wanna be the ‘safest,’ most ‘likable’ you. But when you let that go and do your thing, it’s the most liberating and purposeful feeling. In March, the prolific Chicago hop-hop artist signaled a new creative era when he dropped his single “Child of God” and its accompanying video. In the clip, Gabonese artist Naïla Opiangah paints a large canvas, which serves as the track’s artwork. “When I met Naïla, we started having conversations about how artists can be stifled by outside forces and how dope it is to create independent from a gallery or label,” Chance explains. “The song’s mantra is ‘Do your thing, child.’ I want people to take it and apply it to their own lives.” Their collaboration marked the first of many to come; in May, Chance released another interdisciplinary art piece, “A Bar About A Bar,” featuring artwork by the Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington as well as the self-directed music video featuring cinematography by Chicago filmmaker Troy Gueno. “The Highs and the Lows,” which features vocals by Joey Bada$ and visuals by Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga is set to release later this month.
Sons Of Kemet have announced that they’re set to break up after finishing up their 2022 touring schedule. The jazz quartet, led by saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings and featuring Tom Skinner of Radiohead side-project The Smile on drums, were nominated for the 2018 Mercury Prize for ‘Your Queen Is A Reptile’.
