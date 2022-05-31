Alisa Amador: Tiny Desk Concert

This world makes you wanna be the ‘safest,’ most ‘likable’ you. But when you let that go and do your thing, it’s the most liberating and purposeful feeling. In March, the prolific Chicago hop-hop artist signaled a new creative era when he dropped his single “Child of God” and its accompanying video. In the clip, Gabonese artist Naïla Opiangah paints a large canvas, which serves as the track’s artwork. “When I met Naïla, we started having conversations about how artists can be stifled by outside forces and how dope it is to create independent from a gallery or label,” Chance explains. “The song’s mantra is ‘Do your thing, child.’ I want people to take it and apply it to their own lives.” Their collaboration marked the first of many to come; in May, Chance released another interdisciplinary art piece, “A Bar About A Bar,” featuring artwork by the Chicago-based painter Nikko Washington as well as the self-directed music video featuring cinematography by Chicago filmmaker Troy Gueno. “The Highs and the Lows,” which features vocals by Joey Bada$ and visuals by Gabonese photographer Yannis Davy Guibinga is set to release later this month.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO