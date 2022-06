The world knows the late great Jimmie Rodgers by many nicknames – America’s Blue Yodeler and The Singing Brakeman are among the most prominent. However, the most fitting is the Father of Country Music. As one of the first real country music stars, Rodgers’ influence on the genre is undeniable. He died after a long battle with tuberculosis on May 26th, 1933 at the age of 35. Today, we’re going to look back at the life and impact of one of the most important musicians in country music history.

