ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beauty & Fashion

Tat's not nice! Hilarious snaps reveal the worst tattoo blunders EVER - from misspelled motivational quotes to an onion in an armpit

By Helen Roberts for MailOnline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

While getting a tattoo is seen by some as a rite of passage, or something done in haste on a drunken stag-do, or even the last bit of fun as middle age looms, many choose rather questionable inkings.

People from around the world have taken to social media to share their disasters, and Kueez have rounded up a selection of the best in an online gallery.

A Marilyn Monroe fan who wanted to celebrate their idol ended up with an inking of a face that looked more like a terrifying clown, while one man made the baffling decision to have glasses tattoed on his face.

And clearly the main rule when choosing a tattoo is finding an artist that knows how to spell. From 'Nobodies Perfect' to 'Finaly Famous' and 'Fearles', the disasters are toe-curling.

FEMAIL lists some of the worst and weirdest inkings...

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KbT4Q_0fvpOciw00
Everyone loves a life quote and this one is a great saying, if spelt correctly. This artist has inked 'Nobodies Perfect' instead of 'Nobody's Perfect' and now it'll be not perfect for ever
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23ua7o_0fvpOciw00
At least he'll never forget his glasses! This guy is clearly an ink fan with many tattoos scrawled across his body, but he may regret the facial one in the morning
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iKdYP_0fvpOciw00
A great use of extra hair! Trolls are instantly recognisable and quite loveable characters, but this just looks odd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21TIH4_0fvpOciw00
The most bizarre placement for such a tattoo. Is it an onion? She seems happy about it, but was the placement intended so the design is permanently hidden?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02J495_0fvpOciw00
It's gets worse! This is not the kind of motivational saying you want to have to look at on your forearm for the rest of your life 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JFR5e_0fvpOciw00
Is it a clown? No, it's  the iconic Marilyn Monroe. It's a disaster with the shading, which may or may not have been possible to rectify
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2354Wj_0fvpOciw00
Nothing to see here but a terrified wolf. The animal usually represents strength and leadership but here the drawing does quite the opposite
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4E6xoI_0fvpOciw00
Here they've combine their favorite sweet and their favorite rapper because they both have the same name. Is Eminem an M&M's fan? 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LpBbr_0fvpOciw00
Everyone wants an image of their baby inked on their heart forever but here, the baby has turned into an old man
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Tl2ub_0fvpOciw00
Let's hope none of his friends and family suffer from Arachnophobia but for this guy, he must really love spiders!
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXRZA_0fvpOciw00
Remembering your loved one forever is special, but getting a tattoo of your favourite photo is a difficult one that can always go wrong
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0mTC_0fvpOciw00
The tip here is to not let your children design the outline of your tattoo. The lining on a tattoo is the most important element, once the lining is off, the tattoo becomes a fail 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqNI2_0fvpOciw00
Now the entire world knows she's a loud and proud vegan. Let's hope she doesn't change her mind in the near future
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCb2Z_0fvpOciw00
Instead of adding the correct final 'S' to the word 'Fearless' this person decided on a red heart to end the chosen word 'Fearles, let's hope she isn't mocked too much
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwwMq_0fvpOciw00
It's good to know when men lose their hair they can choose the tattoo of a turtle instead, the choices are limitless but this will have been very painful

Comments / 16

Bill
2d ago

I wonder how people come to the conclusion and wake up early one morning saying to themselves, “You know what would make me more attractive? Putting a big swinging tattoo on my leg, face, neck, etc.”

Reply
6
Related
The US Sun

Kim Kardashian fans think Pete Davidson dropped a clue he’s secretly LIVING with star & her four kids in $60M LA mansion

PETE Davidson may be living in Los Angeles now after fans claim he dropped a big clue he's secretly living with girlfriend Kim Kardashian. During his recent stand-up return at the Netflix Is A Joke festival, the SNL funnyman took a few shots at Kim's ex-husband, Kanye West, before launching into one joke about the rapper becoming his family's housekeeper.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Salon

Bob Mackie slams Kim Kardashian's "big mistake" for daring to wear Marilyn Monroe's iconic 1962 gown

Alongside internet critics and costume historians, Bob Mackie is also not a fan of Kim Kardashian's Marilyn Monroe showcase at the Met Gala. The legendary fashion designer — who notably sketched Monroe's original 1962 Jean Louis gown, in which she sang "Happy Birthday" to President John F. Kennedy — told Entertainment Weekly that Kardashian wearing the starlet's famed dress "was a big mistake."
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marilyn Monroe
shefinds

Megan Markle Just Wore A Low-Cut Top At Harry's Polo Match—The Palace Wouldn't Approve, But We Think It's So Chic!

While the pressure may have been on Prince Harry to score big at his polo match over the weekend, all eyes were on the ever-so-stunning Meghan Markle and her elegant ensemble! The Duchess of Sussex, 40, donned an Old Hollywood-esque look to support her husband’s team— complete with an airy, v-neck, polka-dot blouse, knee-length flowy white shorts, classic black pointed-toe heels, a black hat to shield from the sun and matching sunglasses.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Whiskey Riff

Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled

Just when you think you can’t see anything that is this stupid, the internet once again, never ceases to amaze. Rule #1 with any wildlife is that surprising them is not a good idea. And Rule #2 is probably, umm… don’t kick animals with big sharp teeth and big sharp claws. Even though a bear can hear and smell far better than any human, it’s surprising how many times a person can sneak right up on them. But usually, when […] The post Dumbest Man On Earth Sneaks Up On Bear, Kicks It, & Promptly Gets Mauled first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onion#Tattoos#Femail
Daily Mail

Fox Sports presenter outed as a lesbian by disgraced colleague in sexist group chat breaks her silence with the full story of the secret she kept private for 25 years - and is now 'proud' to tell

Megan Barnard has broken her silence after being outed by a Fox Sports colleague in a leaked video in March. Barnard, who has worked for the company since 2013, has been one of Australia's main sports presenters for women's cricket. She also hosts and presents news about the NRL for the station.
SOCIETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Tattoo
The Independent

Amber Heard lawyer reveals actor’s first words after Johnny Depp verdict: ‘I’m so sorry’

A lawyer representing Amber Heard in her defamation trial against Johnny Depp has revealed the Aquaman actor’s first words after the verdict came down. “One of the first things she said is, ‘I am so sorry to all those women out there. This is a setback for all women in and outside the courtroom,’” attorney Elaine Bredehoft told The Today Show on Thursday morning. “She feels the burden of that.”A jury on Wednesday determined Ms Heard defamed Mr Depp on all three counts in his lawsuit against her regarding a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post about...
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Fans Are In Disbelief Over Jennifer Lopez’s Skin In Her Latest Selfie On Instagram: ‘I Swear You Never Age’

The ever-stunning Jennifer Lopez recently shared a jaw-dropping photo of herself on Instagram to promote her skincare brand, JLo Beauty, and fans are absolutely losing it over the quality of her skin—she looks so flawless, we have to wonder if she’s ever going to age! We see absolutely no sign of wrinkles dark, fine lines, or dark spots. The “Let’s Get Loud” singer continues to prove time and time again that not only does she have impeccable style, but she’s also a timeless beauty. And we can’t get enough!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen Reveals Relationship Status With Scott Disick After Miami Hangout

Larsa Pippen, 47, has set the record straight regarding her relationship with Scott Disick, 38. After Kim Kardashian‘s former bestie and Kourtney Kardashian‘s ex hung out in Miami, Florida on April 20, speculation ran rampant that the two had become something more than just friends. But that’s not the case, at least according to Larsa, who told Page Six on May 5 that she has an “organic friendship” with Scott.
MIAMI, FL
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

380K+
Followers
41K+
Post
169M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy