Tat's not nice! Hilarious snaps reveal the worst tattoo blunders EVER - from misspelled motivational quotes to an onion in an armpit
By Helen Roberts for MailOnline
Daily Mail
3 days ago
While getting a tattoo is seen by some as a rite of passage, or something done in haste on a drunken stag-do, or even the last bit of fun as middle age looms, many choose rather questionable inkings.
People from around the world have taken to social media to share their disasters, andKueezhave rounded up a selection of the best in an online gallery.
A Marilyn Monroe fan who wanted to celebrate their idol ended up with an inking of a face that looked more like a terrifying clown, while one man made the baffling decision to have glasses tattoed on his face.
And clearly the main rule when choosing a tattoo is finding an artist that knows how to spell. From 'Nobodies Perfect' to 'Finaly Famous' and 'Fearles', the disasters are toe-curling.
FEMAIL lists some of the worst and weirdest inkings...
A MAN has told how he has been left with a terrible tattoo after deciding to get an inspirational inking across his arm. He opted to get the motivational motto on his left forearm as a daily reminder to persevere - but everyone has been pointing out the same issue.
