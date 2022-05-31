Tat's not nice! Hilarious snaps reveal the worst tattoo blunders EVER - from misspelled motivational quotes to an onion in an armpit

While getting a tattoo is seen by some as a rite of passage, or something done in haste on a drunken stag-do, or even the last bit of fun as middle age looms, many choose rather questionable inkings.

People from around the world have taken to social media to share their disasters, and Kueez have rounded up a selection of the best in an online gallery.

A Marilyn Monroe fan who wanted to celebrate their idol ended up with an inking of a face that looked more like a terrifying clown, while one man made the baffling decision to have glasses tattoed on his face.

And clearly the main rule when choosing a tattoo is finding an artist that knows how to spell. From 'Nobodies Perfect' to 'Finaly Famous' and 'Fearles', the disasters are toe-curling.

FEMAIL lists some of the worst and weirdest inkings...

Everyone loves a life quote and this one is a great saying, if spelt correctly. This artist has inked 'Nobodies Perfect' instead of 'Nobody's Perfect' and now it'll be not perfect for ever

At least he'll never forget his glasses! This guy is clearly an ink fan with many tattoos scrawled across his body, but he may regret the facial one in the morning

A great use of extra hair! Trolls are instantly recognisable and quite loveable characters, but this just looks odd

The most bizarre placement for such a tattoo. Is it an onion? She seems happy about it, but was the placement intended so the design is permanently hidden?

It's gets worse! This is not the kind of motivational saying you want to have to look at on your forearm for the rest of your life

Is it a clown? No, it's the iconic Marilyn Monroe. It's a disaster with the shading, which may or may not have been possible to rectify

Nothing to see here but a terrified wolf. The animal usually represents strength and leadership but here the drawing does quite the opposite

Here they've combine their favorite sweet and their favorite rapper because they both have the same name. Is Eminem an M&M's fan?

Everyone wants an image of their baby inked on their heart forever but here, the baby has turned into an old man

Let's hope none of his friends and family suffer from Arachnophobia but for this guy, he must really love spiders!

Remembering your loved one forever is special, but getting a tattoo of your favourite photo is a difficult one that can always go wrong

The tip here is to not let your children design the outline of your tattoo. The lining on a tattoo is the most important element, once the lining is off, the tattoo becomes a fail

Now the entire world knows she's a loud and proud vegan. Let's hope she doesn't change her mind in the near future

Instead of adding the correct final 'S' to the word 'Fearless' this person decided on a red heart to end the chosen word 'Fearles, let's hope she isn't mocked too much