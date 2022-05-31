ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Ask A Lawyer free consultations available June 2 at library

By Mike Emery, Richmond Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
Pal Item | Palladium-Item
 2 days ago

RICHMOND, Ind. — Those needing legal advice have the opportunity for a free consultation with a lawyer Thursday.

The Whitewater Valley Pro Bono Commission will have its Ask A Lawyer clinic 4-6 p.m. June 2 at Morrisson-Reeves Library, 80 N. Sixth St.

Residents of Wayne and surrounding counties who are unable to afford private legal counsel can meet with an attorney for a free brief consultation. The lawyers are able to assist with issues such as child custody, child support, divorce, foreclosures, guardianships, landlords and tenants basic estate documents and other similar civil cases.

Call 765-983-7353 or visit WhitewaterValleyProBono.org for more information.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Ask A Lawyer free consultations available June 2 at library

Comments / 0

Related
Inside Indiana Business

Indiana Courts to Launch Eviction Diversion Programs

Two Indiana courts have received funding from Virginia-based nonprofit National Center for State Courts to launch eviction diversion programs. The NCSC says the funding will help the two locales improve housing stability for Hoosiers. The Allen Superior Court in Fort Wayne and the Lawrence Township Small Claims Court in Marion...
MARION COUNTY, IN
Delphos Herald

Van Wert County Court news

VAN WERT — The following individuals appeared in Van Wert County Court of Common Pleas:. Michael Hipsley, 37, Van Wert, admitted to violating his probation by being convicted of additional crimes in Municipal Court while on probation. He was then sentenced to 180 days jail, credit for 27 days served.
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Landlord#Child Support#Morrisson Reeves Library#Guardianships#Richmond Palladium Item
wboi.org

Senate bill pauses metro area changes, including in Indiana, for now

The US Senate has voted to halt any immediate change in the definition of metro areas. A proposed change would have removed the label from several Indiana cities, including Muncie and Kokomo. “Metropolitan statistical areas” have long been defined as cities with 50,000 residents. There are nearly 400 in the...
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Union County Farm to be Auctioned

An 1,100-acre farm in east-central Indiana has been put on the market which could attract some aggressive bidding. Columbia City-based Schrader Real Estate and Auction Company, which is conducting the auction, says Lawton Farms in Union County has some of the most productive farmland in the state. The majority of...
UNION COUNTY, IN
kicks96.com

WOMAN TO ADMIT TO RICHMOND MURDER

(Richmond, IN)--A Richmond murder case appears to be headed to resolution without a trial or a plea agreement. The murder happened a year and a half ago at the Cozy Garden Inn on Commerce Road. A man was shot in the back of his head as he slept in a room there. Now, the girlfriend of that man, who is from New York, has notified a Wayne County court that she will plead guilty to the murder charge. She had admitted to the killing during a polygraph exam. The 52-year-old suspect will be sentenced to at least 45 years in prison following her guilty plea.
RICHMOND, IN
Daily Advocate

Martin receives 18 years for murder

GREENVILLE — A murder suspect was sentenced to 18 years in prison Tuesday in the Darke County Common Pleas Court. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided. Eric J. Martin, 24, of Dayton, pleaded guilty and was sentenced for the murder of Layton White, 29, of Union City, Ind. which occurred on Dec. 19, 2022, in Gettysburg, Ohio. He was apprehended in Troy, Ohio, hours after the incident.
Eaton Register Herald

Suspects identified, arrested

EATON — Thanks to assistance from the public, investigators identified and arrested two suspects believed to be responsible for a residential burglary which occurred on May 9, in the 100 block of Quinn Road, according to Sheriff Mike Simpson. Deputies arrested Katherine Steele, 33 and Justin McTeer, 39, both...
EATON, OH
WTHR

SNAP benefits returning to pre-pandemic amounts for Hoosiers

INDIANAPOLIS — On June 1, SNAP benefits returned to pre-pandemic amounts in the state of Indiana. The state ended the public health emergency nearly three months ago, which signaled a change to SNAP benefits. This simply means that SNAP benefits will go back to the amount a person was...
INDIANA STATE
Daily Advocate

Family Health Pharmacy celebrates 20th anniversary

GREENVILLE — Family Health Pharmacy, a 340B non-profit, located within Family Health Services of Darke County, celebrated 20 years in Greenville on Friday, May 27. The federal 340B program was established in 1992 through bipartisan legislation, and requires pharmaceutical companies to provide drugs at a discounted price to non-profit healthcare centers. Family Health Services, in turn, uses all savings resulting from its participation in the pricing program, to expand patients’ ability to access medication, regardless of ability to pay.
WHIO Dayton

Over 2,000 without power in Montgomery County

Over 2,000 customers are without power in Montgomery County Monday evening. According to the AES outages map, 2040 customers are without power as of 9:15 p.m. Outages are being reported in the following counties:. Montgomery County: 2040. Greene County: 51. Champaign County: 2. News Center 7 is working to learn...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WTHR

Columbus man arrested in pharmacy burglary

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Columbus police arrested a 48-year-old man Wednesday in connection to a burglary that happened at a pharmacy. On May 31, police responded to a report of a burglary at Centerstone Pharmacy at 720 N. Marr Road, near 10th Street. Detectives learned the suspect stole medication and an undisclosed amount of money.
COLUMBUS, IN
eaglecountryonline.com

Suspect in U.S. 50 Assault Case Arrested, Pleads Not Guilty During Initial Appearance

Larry Sawyer made his initial appearance in Dearborn County Court on Tuesday morning. Larry Sawyer. Photo by the Dearborn County Sheriff's Office. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The suspect in the battery of an occupant of a passenger vehicle has been charged. Larry Sawyer, 48, is facing felony Battery Causing Serious Bodily...
Pal Item | Palladium-Item

Pal Item | Palladium-Item

1K+
Followers
634
Post
113K+
Views
ABOUT

pal-item.com has the latest Richmond, Indiana news plus sports, life and local entertainment stories and video.

 http://pal-item.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy