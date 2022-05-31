RICHMOND, Ind. — Those needing legal advice have the opportunity for a free consultation with a lawyer Thursday.

The Whitewater Valley Pro Bono Commission will have its Ask A Lawyer clinic 4-6 p.m. June 2 at Morrisson-Reeves Library, 80 N. Sixth St.

Residents of Wayne and surrounding counties who are unable to afford private legal counsel can meet with an attorney for a free brief consultation. The lawyers are able to assist with issues such as child custody, child support, divorce, foreclosures, guardianships, landlords and tenants basic estate documents and other similar civil cases.

Call 765-983-7353 or visit WhitewaterValleyProBono.org for more information.

This article originally appeared on Richmond Palladium-Item: Ask A Lawyer free consultations available June 2 at library