ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Father & Son Killed in Drive-By Shooting in Philly. 13 Rounds By Different Shooters

By Zuliesuivie
CLASSIX 107.9
CLASSIX 107.9
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NLlVK_0fvpOWNS00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10iXFV_0fvpOWNS00

Philly police are investigating a shooting that killed a man and his son on Sunday night, one of several violent scenes over the Memorial Day weekend.

Family members have identified the victims as 37-year-old Gerald “Jerry” Parks and 9-year-old Jamel Parks.

It happened shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Carver Street near Torresdale Avenue in the city’s Wissinoming section.

The father and son had just returned from a cookout and were still sitting in their car.

Vanessa Frame lost her husband and son in one night.

“I don’t understand how this can happen,” Frame told Action News on Monday morning.

“I was lying in bed with my daughter, and I heard a whole bunch of shots, and I’m like, ‘I don’t know if it’s firecrackers,’” she recalled.

“I came outside, and they were saying somebody was shot. So I went to see if it was his car- and it was. And he was just in there. Just lying there.

Source: @abc6providence

Comments / 0

Related
CLASSIX 107.9

Chaka Khan Live in Philly [Listen to Lady B To Win Tickets!]

Listen to Lady B 2pm-7pm for your chance to win tickets to see Chaka Khan live at the Kimmel Cultural Campus on Wednesday, June 8th!  LISTEN HERE TO WIN! NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 years of […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CLASSIX 107.9

Monique Live in Philly! [Listen to Lady B For Tickets!]

Listen to Lady B all week 2pm-7pm for your chance to win tickets to see the Queen of Comedy herself, Mo’Nique live at Keswick Theatre on Friday, May 27th!  Tickets: https://www.keswicktheatre.com/events/detail/428091 NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 18 […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CLASSIX 107.9

Vivian Green @ City Winery [Listen to Jay Dixon to Win Tickets!]

Listen to Jay Dixon Mon-Thurs 9am-2pm for your chance to win tickets to see Vivian Green live at City Winery on Thursday, May 12th! Tickets on sale now here: https://citywinery.com/philadelphia/Online/default.asp?BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::permalink=PHI-vivian-green-5-12-22-6:00pm&BOparam::WScontent::loadArticle::context_id= NO PURCHASE NECESSARY.  Void where prohibited.  Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Philadelphia, PA metropolitan area, who are 21 years of […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CLASSIX 107.9

CLASSIX 107.9

369
Followers
429
Post
22K+
Views
ABOUT

Philly's Favorite Classic R&B!

 https://classixphilly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy