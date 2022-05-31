Alamogordo man arrested on 11 counts related to sexual assault of a 13 year old girl

Following a two-month long investigation, Alfonso Herrera, Jr, 44 of Alamogordo, was arrested on 11 charges related to the sexual assault of two children.

Herrera was arrested on May 26. He was charged with three counts of criminal sexual penetration of a minor, two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor under 13, two counts of criminal sexual contact of a minor between the ages of 13 and 17, one count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor, one count of selling or giving alcoholic beverages to a minor and two counts of enticement of a child.

The investigation began March 11 when the alleged sexual assault of a 13-year old girl known in the case as Jane Doe was reported.

The alleged sexual assaults on Jane Doe took place between February 2020 and March 2022 at three locations in Alamogordo including Herrera's home. The other two alleged incidents happened at the Desert Aire Motel on White Sands Boulevard and in a parking lot at Jim R. Griggs Sports Complex on North Florida Avenue.

Doe call 911 on March 10 stating she had been drugged and raped, court records state.

When she spoke to law enforcement, she told them that "her parents were going to kill her and HE is going to hurt her because HE told her not to tell the police," court records state.

Herrera was later identified as the "HE" to which Doe was referring.

Doe told Alamogordo Police that the abuse began when she was 11 years old, court records state.

The girls also alleged Herrera had assaulted two other children.

The Alamogordo Police Department encouraged anyone with additional information relating to this investigation to come forward. To speak with a detective, call 575-439-4300.

