Boy skateboarding dies after being struck by SUV

Authorities continue to investigate the death of an 11-year-old boy who died after being struck by an SUV while riding a skateboard in Hesperia.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that the collision occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Saturday on Choiceana Avenue and Hercules Street.

Following the collision, the injured boy was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The woman driving the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Sheriff’s officials have not released the identity of the boy.

Anyone with information about this investigation or who may have witnessed the incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz