ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hesperia, CA

Boy skateboarding dies after being struck by SUV

By Rene Ray De La Cruz, Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
Victorville Daily Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ihADo_0fvpORxp00

Authorities continue to investigate the death of an 11-year-old boy who died after being struck by an SUV while riding a skateboard in Hesperia.

San Bernardino County Sheriff’s officials reported that the collision occurred at approximately 12:40 p.m. on Saturday on Choiceana Avenue and Hercules Street.

Following the collision, the injured boy was transported to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

The woman driving the SUV remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Sheriff’s officials have not released the identity of the boy.

Anyone with information about this investigation or who may have witnessed the incident is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact the Hesperia Sheriff’s Station at 760-947-1500 or Sheriff’s Dispatch at 760-956-5001.

Callers wishing to remain anonymous are urged to call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463) or go to wetip.com.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Daily Press reporter Rene Ray De La Cruz may be reached at 760-951-6227 or RDeLaCruz@VVDailyPress.com. Follow him on Twitter @DP_ReneDeLaCruz

Comments / 7

Todd
2d ago

we know the identity of the young man. the family has expressed their outrage on social media towards the driver of the SUV driver several times.

Reply(3)
2
Related
KTLA.com

Video: Drivers throw punches after fender bender in Torrance

A Torrance fistfight caught on camera appears to have started as a case of road rage. The altercation began Tuesday with a fender bender near Torrance Boulevard and Elm Avenue, according to the Torrance Police Department. “One of the vehicles cut the other one off and then slammed on brakes...
TORRANCE, CA
Fontana Herald News

Pedestrian is struck by motorcycle in Fontana

A pedestrian was struck by a motorcycle in Fontana on May 30, according to the Fontana Police Department. The incident took place at about 9 p.m. at the intersection of Arrow and Oleander avenues. Witnesses told police dispatch that the motorcycle ran the red light at the intersection and struck...
FONTANA, CA
vvng.com

3 men arrested for burglary, weapons, and other charges in Victorville

VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.comcom) — Deputies from the Victorville Police Department’s Gang Enforcement Team made three arrests and recovered stolen property in connection to multiple burglaries which occurred in the city of Victorville. It happened on May 26, 2022, at about 6:30 pm, in the area of El Evado...
VICTORVILLE, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Bernardino County, CA
Local
California Accidents
San Bernardino County, CA
Accidents
City
Hesperia, CA
Hesperia, CA
Accidents
San Bernardino County, CA
Crime & Safety
Hesperia, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boy#Street Skateboarding#Accident#The Sheriff S Department#Sheriff S Dispatch#Wetip Com#Daily Press
KESQ News Channel 3

Search continues for hit-and-run driver who leaves pedestrian hospitalized in Indio

Indio Police were asking for the public's help in identifying a hit-and-run driver who struck a pedestrian Tuesday night but never stopped to help. Authorities say the collision happened at 9:20 p.m. along Highway 111 between Las Palmas and Monroe Street. The man who was struck was hospitalized. There was no immediate word on his injuries or condition. Police said they The post Search continues for hit-and-run driver who leaves pedestrian hospitalized in Indio appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
CBS LA

Arrest made in Bell after vehicle stolen with 5-month-old baby inside

On Wednesday, officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a stolen vehicle with a 5-month-old baby inside. According to authorities, the parent stopped near 110th Street and Wilmington Avenue in South L.A. to inspect a flat tire. When she exited the vehicle the female suspect jumped into the car and drove away with the mother's child in the back seat. The mother was able to track the vehicle because her cellphone which was still inside. Multiple agencies were involved in the search for the vehicle, which was found near the area of Gage and Fishburn Avenues in Bell. The suspect attempted to flee on foot but was quickly taken into custody.She was taken into custody without incident. Her identity has not been released at this time.The 5-month-old was found inside the vehicle, unharmed and was reunited with the mother.A rescue ambulance was requested at the scene as a precaution. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
L.A. Weekly

Two Injured in Vehicle Crash on Iris Avenue [Moreno Valley, CA]

MORENO VALLEY, CA (June 1, 2022) – Saturday afternoon, a vehicle crash on Iris Avenue left two people with significant injuries, police said. On May 28th, authorities received reports of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Iris Avenue and Kitching Street. Furthermore, initial reports stated that one of...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
z1077fm.com

SHERIFF LOOKING FOR INFORMATION AFTER AN RV FIRE

The Sheriff’s Department is seeking information after an abandoned RV was found on fire. Wednesday, May 25 deputies were dispatched to the area of Yucca Mesa Road and La Brisa Drive in the City of Yucca Valley after a report of a vehicle on fire. Deputies arrived found a burning RV left abandoned in the middle of the desert. The Sheriff’s Department Bomb and Arson division was contacted to conduct further investigation. The investigation is still on going at this time, there is not a victim nor a suspect in this case.
YUCCA VALLEY, CA
Canyon News

Two Suspects In Strong Arm Robbery Arrested

SANTA MONICA—The Santa Monica Police Department have arrested two suspects connected to a strong arm robbery that transpired on Monday, May 30. Lt. Rudy Flores of the SMPD indicated in a press release to Canyon News that at about 2:30 p.m., officers responded to a radio call of a robbery in the area of 3rd & Strand Street. The caller reported a male subject took the victims purse by force, entered a nearby Ford Explorer and fled the scene. The caller provided Dispatch the suspect vehicle’s last known direction of travel.
SANTA MONICA, CA
Victorville Daily Press

Victorville Daily Press

5K+
Followers
868
Post
871K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Victorville, CA from Victorville Daily Press.

 http://vvdailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy