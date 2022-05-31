ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware County's COVID cases fall 7.4%; Indiana cases up 7.9%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
 2 days ago

New coronavirus cases increased 7.9% in Indiana in the week ending Sunday as the state added 8,784 cases. The previous week had 8,143 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Indiana ranked 35th among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States decreased 11.3% from the week before, with 702,236 cases reported. With 2.02% of the country's population, Indiana had 1.25% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 32 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Delaware County reported 125 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 135 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 25,373 cases and 445 deaths.

Randolph County reported 10 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 12 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 5,935 cases and 148 deaths.

Henry County reported 60 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 35 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 13,150 cases and 231 deaths.

Blackford County reported 14 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 12 cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 3,144 cases and 69 deaths.

Jay County reported 10 cases and zero deaths in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported five cases and zero deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 4,881 cases and 78 deaths.

Within Indiana, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Lawrence County with 220 cases per 100,000 per week; LaPorte County with 215; and Porter County with 202. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Marion County, with 1,226 cases; Lake County, with 888 cases; and Hamilton County, with 636. Weekly case counts rose in 55 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Marion, Vigo and Jackson counties.

Indiana ranked 46th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 61.5% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.7%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Wednesday, Indiana reported administering another 38,152 vaccine doses, including 4,746 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 43,295 vaccine doses, including 5,104 first doses. In all, Indiana reported it has administered 9,542,620 total doses.

Across Indiana, cases fell in 35 counties, with the best declines in Clark County, with 180 cases from 206 a week earlier; in Jasper County, with 40 cases from 60; and in Decatur County, with 18 cases from 36.

In Indiana, 19 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 45 people were reported dead.

A total of 1,730,761 people in Indiana have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 23,700 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 83,984,644 people have tested positive and 1,004,733 people have died.

Indiana's COVID-19 hospital admissions rising

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 29.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 880
  • The week before that: 800
  • Four weeks ago: 602

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 55,952
  • The week before that: 52,036
  • Four weeks ago: 41,964

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 33 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 35 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com .

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Delaware County's COVID cases fall 7.4%; Indiana cases up 7.9%

