Bulldogs sweep Gaylord in final regular season games

GAYLORD — Rudyard closed out the regular season with a doubleheader baseball sweep over Gaylord Saturday.

The Bulldogs swept the Blue Devils 7-3 and 12-5. Rudyard won its 16th straight game and improved to 22-6-1 overall.

“Tonight was a great way to end the regular season,” Rudyard coach Billy Mitchell said. “We were able to have big innings offensively, overcome a couple errors, and battle back after getting behind early in the game. We told the boys after the game it was a great regular season, but right now we are 0-0 and every game we are trying to go 1-0.”

In the opener, the Bulldogs scored four runs in the first inning and three in the third as they won 7-3. Aiden Bickel went 3-for-4 from the leadoff spot, while Cam Peterson, Tanner Baker and Eli Sprague added one hit each.

Brett Mayer pitched six innings and took the win, allowing three runs on four hits, while striking out six and walking none.

Rudyard capped the sweep with a 12-5 win, coming back from an early 3-0 deficit. The game was tied 5-5 through six innings and decided on international tiebreaker. Rudyard scored seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to pull away.

EJ Suggitt went 2-for-3 and hit a home run, while Sprague had two hits, and Bickel, Austin Warner and Tate Besteman had one hit each. Rudyard also helped its offense, stealing nine bases in the game.

Suggitt pitched seven innings for the win, and gave up five runs on seven hits, striking out six and walking none.

Rudyard was scheduled to play Mackinaw City in a Division 4 pre-district at 4:30 Tuesday at Pellston. The winner advances to the district semifinals Friday in Pellston.

Sault high drops pair against Petoskey

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault High had a final tune-up before districts, hosting a baseball doubleheader against Petoskey at James Field Friday.

The Northmen won the opening game 5-0. Michael Bontrager went 2-for-3, while Josh Lumsden and Jack Bachand had one hit each for the Blue Devils.

Garrett Gorsuch and Josh Lumsden split pitching duties, both working three innings. Gorsuch allowed three earned runs on four hits and struck out two, while Lumsden did not allow any runs on one hit, while striking out one and walking three.

“I thought game one we actually played a pretty decent game of baseball,” Sault High coach Kris Bontrager said. “We got ourselves in trouble with a couple leadoff walks that led to their runs.

“Offensively I actually felt like we hit the ball very well. You just have to give them some credit they played good defense and we were a little unlucky with hitting the ball right at them. I think that's going to be the key for us to make a run. We are going to have to get hot offensively. Pitching and defensively I think we'll be fine just got to find a way to score some runs.”

Petoskey took the early lead in the second game and went on to win 12-3.

Avery Wilson was 2-for-3, while Ethan Chambers, Matt Lumsden, Josh Lumsden and Denvy McCord added one hit apiece.

The Blue Devils used four pitchers. Jonah DeNuccio-McShane allowed five runs on nine hits over the first three innings. Ethan McDonald, McCord and Bontrager pitched one inning each.

Sault High was scheduled to host a Division 2 district tournament this week. Sault High faces Kingsford at 4 p.m. Tuesday in a pre-district game. The winner advances to play Escanaba in a district semfiinal at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 4, at James Field. Also Saturday at James Field, Cheboygan takes on Marquette at approximately 1:30, and the district final is at approximately 3:30.

