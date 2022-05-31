ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenfield, IN

A police chase in Greenfield ended in a crash that left a Muncie man hospitalized

By Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FBPC_0fvpO6l300

GREENFIELD, Ind. — A man, reportedly from Muncie, was critically injured Tuesday morning when a stolen vehicle he allegedly used to flee police crashed into a utility pole and trees in Greenfield.

The man was taken by ambulance to an Indianapolis hospital.

An Indiana State Police press release did not reveal his name, but scanner traffic prior to the crash repeatedly referred to him as a Muncie resident.

Early Tuesday morning, Anderson police found a stolen car in the parking lot of a local hotel.

According to the ISP release, the man was inside the vehicle and became "combative," resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to an Anderson officer.

More: Muncie man arrested in Memorial Day shooting of stepson

The man, reportedly traveling with a police officer's electronic stun device in the vehicle, then fled. For a time he was reported to be eastbound on Interstate 70.

About 7:20 a.m., ISP troopers observed the car in Greenfield, about 45 miles southwest of Muncie.

A chase ensued that also involved Greenfield police and Hancock County sheriff's deputies.

Investigators said the man lost control of the car on Morristown Pike. The vehicle left the road, broke a utility pole and then struck several trees.

Greenfield firefighters extricated the man from the severely damaged vehicle.

State police detectives and a crash reconstruction team are investigating the case.

(This story will be updated.)

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: A police chase in Greenfield ended in a crash that left a Muncie man hospitalized

IN THIS ARTICLE
