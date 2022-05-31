Petoskey sweeps Sault softball

SAULT STE. MARIE — Sault High softball dropped two games against Petoskey, finishing the regular season at Locey Field Friday.

In the opening game of a doubleheader, Petoskey beat the Sault 9-6. The Blue Devils generated 10 hits, led by 3-for-3 outings from Danica Bergeron and Hailee O’Connor. Audrey Smith went 2-for-4, while Hannah Maurer and Gabby Killips added one hit each.

Killips and Bergeron both pitched three innings. Killips allowed two runs on six hits, while Bergeron gave up seven runs on 10 hits.

Petoskey turned back the Blue Devils 14-6 in Game 2.

Paris Kagarise hit two doubles and two singles while going 4-for-4 from the leadoff spot, while Bergeron added a double and single while going 2-3 for the Sault. Gussy Smith, Lucey Huskey, Audrey Smith, Maurer and O’Connor added one hit each.

Killips and Bergeron split the pitching assignment again. Killips worked 4 1-3 innings and gave up six earned runs on nine hits, while striking out three. Bergeron pitched 1 1-2 innings and gave up five runs on seven hits, and she had four strikeouts.

Brooke Bixby went 3-for-4 and hit two home runs for Petoskey (15-15 overall).

Sault High hosts Division 2 District this week. On Tuesday, Cheboygan plays Marquette in a pre-district at Locey Field. On Saturday, June 4, Sault High is at home against Kingsford at 1 p.m. Earlier Saturday, Escanaba plays the Cheboygan/Marquette winner. The district championship game is slated for approximatley 3 p.m. at Locey Field.

