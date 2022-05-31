ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryville, MO

Retired faculty member returns to earn theatre degree

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDr. Mike Wilson set a new example for lifelong learners when he graduated this spring from Northwest Missouri State University – nearly 50 years after receiving his first degree from the University and a decade after he retired from it as a faculty member. A teacher of accounting,...

