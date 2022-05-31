ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

A brief break!

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTuesday looks relatively quiet with a bit of patchy morning fog and mainly cloudy skies. We’ve...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

FOX 28 Spokane

Calm before the storm!

Slow-moving thunderstorms Thursday and Friday could bring brief heavy downpours, gusty winds, small hail and dangerous cloud to ground lightning . This is a concern over recent burn scares leading to potential mud/landslides. The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch for parts of North Central Washington starting...
KREM2

Thunderstorms possible across Spokane through the weekend

SPOKANE, Wash. — An unsettled weather pattern for the Pacific Northwest will continue to give the Spokane area scattered rain and thunderstorm chances between Thursday, June 2, and Monday, June 6. The anchored low pressure center over the Gulf of Alaska is, at the moment, fairly stationary and is...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Stormy Night Tonight and Again on Friday

Temperatures hit 79° at the Spokane airport today, making it the warmest day of the year so far!. Flash Flood Watches are in place (see below) into Friday morning. The biggest concern being very heavy rain in these storms causing mud/landslides over wildfire burn scars. If you live in an area under a Watch...be alert for potential WARNINGS to be issued. Remember...a watch means flooding is possible, a warning means it's happening!
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Thunderstorms moving through the Inland Northwest tonight – Kris

UPDATE: The thunderstorm activity has decreased, and light to moderate rain is moving into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area as of 10:35 p.m. Thursday night. There is still a slight chance of of an isolated rumble of thunder overnight, but the odds are against it. The chance of thunderstorms returns by noon tomorrow.
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Asotin, Whitman by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 14:15:00 PDT Expires: 2022-06-03 15:00:00 PDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Asotin; Whitman The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northwestern Nez Perce County in north central Idaho Southeastern Whitman County in eastern Washington Northeastern Asotin County in southeastern Washington * Until 300 PM PDT. * At 213 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Clarkston Heights-Vineland, or near Clarkston, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Lewiston, Clarkston, Clarkston Heights-Vineland, West Clarkston-Highland, Asotin, Clarkston Heights and Jerry. People attending NAIA World Series should seek safe shelter immediately! This includes the following highways U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 305 and 325, and between mile markers 327 and 328. U.S. Highway 12 in Idaho between mile markers 0 and 3. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
ASOTIN COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Bonner, Kootenai, Shoshone by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-03 18:05:00 MDT Expires: 2022-06-03 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. If on or near Lake Pend Oreille, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Bonner; Kootenai; Shoshone The National Weather Service in Spokane has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Bonner County in the Panhandle of Idaho Northwestern Shoshone County in the Panhandle of Idaho North central Kootenai County in the Panhandle of Idaho * Until 530 PM PDT. * At 504 PM PDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Athol, or 16 miles southeast of Priest River, moving northeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Damage to vehicles is expected. * Locations impacted include Athol, Clark Fork, East Hope, Hope, Cocolalla, Laclede, Bayview, Careywood and Granite. This includes U.S. Highway 95 in Idaho between mile markers 446 and 462. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH
BONNER COUNTY, ID
inlander.com

The Farm Chicks Show celebrates 20 years this weekend; here's our guide to even more local vintage shopping before or after

There's a certain giddiness that takes over me, like a little kid on Christmas Eve, in the days leading up to The Farm Chicks Show. This year, that feeling is elevated even more, as the annual two-day celebration of all things old and handmade celebrates its 20th anniversary after some uncertainty — the 2020 event was canceled entirely, and last year's was moved to August, whereas it usually happens the first full weekend of June.
SPOKANE, WA
nspiremagazine.com

Upper Pack River – Priest Lake, Idaho

The granite boulder-strewn and slide-filled Upper Pack River is another hidden gem of North Idaho and holds one of the best unconventional hikes in the area. takes you up the river bed through countless crystal clear pools, huge waterslides and small waterfalls. The riverbed hike allows you to use your own creativity to pick apart the puzzle of navigating upstream.
SANDPOINT, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Motorcycle crash in Spokane Valley results in fatality

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – First responders are on scene of a motorcycle crash off the 12000 block of east Mansfield which has tragically resulted in a fatality. Reports of the accident came in around 7:15 p.m. Investigations are on-going, so few details are available at this time. Deputies on...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KREM2

Missing Coeur d'Alene woman found safe

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Update June 3, 2022, 7:20 a.m.: The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Shannon was found. Her brother told KREM 2 that she is home safe. The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office (KCSO) is asking for the public's assistance in locating a missing woman. Tessa Shannon...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

ArtFest returns to in-person event

SPOKANE, Wash. — ArtFest is back and in person! The Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture’s annual event has been held virtually for the past two years, but will return to the MAC campus. This year’s event is a three-day celebration of art, fine craft and Inland Northwest tradition. Fifty regional artists will be featured and there will also be...
FESTIVAL
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakama Nation member opens Native American comfort food restaurant in Spokane

A restaurant that serves Native American comfort food is coming to the Logan Neighborhood this summer. Jenny Slagle and her husband, Andrew, are planning in August to open Indigenous Eats in a 1,900-square-foot space formerly occupied by Bruchi's Cheesesteaks & Subs at 829 E. Boone Ave., Suite E. "We thought,...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

MISSING: Autistic teen last seen in Spangle

SPANGLE, Wash. – The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has issued an emergency alert for an endangered missing person, last seen around 4 a.m. on Friday, June 3. The 17-year-old boy has dark hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing camo pants near 100 E. Paradise. He is autistic and may be at risk.
SPANGLE, WA
bassmaster.com

Midday report from Rathdrum, Idaho

A lot of talk this week around Brandon Palaniuk, his AOY bid and the pending birth of his and wife Tiffanie’s first child. Palaniuk has said repeatedly, when the call comes, he’s outta here. We reached out to Tiffanie for a midday report on how she’s doing back...
RATHDRUM, ID
ncwlife.com

Burn bans began today throughout North Central Washington

Summertime bans on outside burning of debris and yard waste went into effect today in counties throughout North Central Washington. Recreational campfires no larger than 3 feet by 3 feet are still allowed in approved fire pits, as are propane or gas fire devices. The bans include Chelan, Douglas, Grant...
OKANOGAN, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

New Hoopfest court at Franklin Park celebrates tribal culture and history

SPOKANE, Wash. – Those looking to practice their skills Franklin Park ahead of Hoopfest will notice a court covered in vibrant imagery inspired by the art of Spokane Tribal member George Flett. Spokane Hoopfest Executive Director Riley Stockton said the court was in need of some love and renewing...
SPOKANE, WA

