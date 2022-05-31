Carmel student hoping to spell her way to victory in Scripps National Spelling Bee

June 2, 2022, update: Riya Koya competed in the semifinals Wednesday and tied for 32nd place. The other two Hoosier semifinalists, Ishan Ramrakhiani of Roanoke and Achyut Ethiraj of Fort Wayne, tied for 32nd and 13th places, respectively.

Original story: S-A-R-S-A-P-A-R-I-L-L-A

For most people, this is just a fancy-sounding word. Maybe some would think of the soft drink. But for 14-year-old Riya Koya, it's a moment she'll always remember.

Koya spelled "sarsaparilla" correctly to win the regional spelling bee in 2019.

That word sent her to the Scripps National Spelling Bee that year, where she tied for 51st place.

"It was that moment that I realized this could be really big for me," she said. "I'm going to the national competition, and I've never experienced myself going anywhere nationally. So that was a really exciting moment for me."

Having qualified once again, Koya will make her repeat run in the national competition starting Tuesday. She's now a rising freshman, and will attend Carmel High School in the fall. She recently finished eighth grade at Carmel Middle School.

Koya is one of seven Hoosier students competing in the Scripps National Spelling Bee, out of 234 total contestants. She started spelling competitively when she was in fourth grade.

She loves the thrill of the competition, and the high stakes make it all the more exciting for her. It's way more pressure than her other hobby, tennis, she said.

"It's like all the nerves are compressed into that one word and if you say a letter on accident wrong, then you get out and that's really high stakes," she said. "But it really is, really thrilling."

To practice, she quizzes herself using spellpundit.com . The website will play a word, and Koya will type in the spelling. The website will then tell her whether she is correct or incorrect. Her "trouble words" will be grouped into a database so she can study them more, she said.

'I'll study them over and over again," she said. "And (it will) sometimes also group them based on their patterns, like French words, Spanish words, Old English words, and see if I can find any patterns that will make learning these words more easy."

Koya said she'll study usually for an hour on weekdays and up to three or four hours on weekends.

Staying calm while in competition is key, Koya said. You can also ask questions, like for them to repeat the word, or to use it in a sentence.

"If you have a routine down, you know that you're getting all the information," she said. "And definitely giving yourself enough time to just think, and take a few deep breaths. I think that's what really helped me."

Koya wants to encourage other kids to give spelling a try.

"It's been life-changing for me," she said. "I hope young kids everywhere can go through this experience."

Koya's dad, Afsal, said he's a little bit nervous, but excited for his daughter all the same.

"I'm grateful that she has been given this platform to compete," he said. "I think it's a great privilege to be out on that stage with other spellers."

This year, Koya said she's going to try to meet and hang out with more of the other spellers. Even though it's a competition, the other participants are nice, she said.

"I'm gonna really make sure that I can get a large network of spellers and stay in touch with them," she said. "I think it's very valuable."

Sameer Mishra, of Lafayette, was the last Indiana student to win the Scripps National Spelling Bee in 2008 by correctly spelling "guerdon." Many Hoosier contestants have competed, including Owen Norwalk and Aryan Sant in 2019 , then, both students at Indianapolis Public Schools.

In addition to spelling, Koya plays tennis. She likes chemistry and math, and wants to be a doctor someday. She knows she won't spell competitively forever. In fact, Scripps doesn't allow contestants past the eighth grade, but she'll always take the skills and memories with her.

"Words are everywhere," she said. "There's so many in our language, and we experience it so much. When I learn this, I know I'll use these skills forever."

How to watch the Scripps National Spelling Bee

You can watch the finals and semifinals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee on ION, or Bounce, Laff and TrueReal. The semifinals will air on Wednesday and the finals will air Thursday, both at 8 p.m. eastern time.

To watch live coverage of every round, you can get ION Plus or Bounce XL.

For more information, go to spellingbee.com/watch .

