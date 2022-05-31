ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police nab suspect accused of targeting young women in several communities by vandalizing their cars

By Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I4hsV_0fvpN1JD00
Alexander Yee booking photo (Winchendon Police)

MILFORD, Mass. — Police on Tuesday announced the arrest of a suspect who allegedly targeted young women in several communities by flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water, and offering them rides.

Alexander Yee, of Winchendon, was allegedly wanted in connection with incidents in Franklin, Holliston, Milford, Medway, and Bellingham.

Milford’s Deputy Police Chief John Sanchioni told Boston 25 on Saturday night that they have applied for a warrant for the arrest of Yee in an incident in their town.

Sanchioni said Yee intentionally vandalized a woman’s car at the Target in Milford last Saturday when he allegedly poured juice in her gas tank. Sanchioni added that Yee had refused to turn himself in.

In a Facebook post, Milford police said, “He has been targeting young females by flattening their tires, filling their gas tanks with water then offering to drive them home. If your vehicle has a flat tire DO NOT try and start it.”

Other communities also raised the alarm, including Holliston.

“Over the past week there have been local reports of an individual seeking to disable cars being operated by young females. In these situations, the individual may let air from a tire or add a gas tank contaminant, then approach the female to offer help in the form of a battery pack, air compressor, or a ride,” according to a post by Holliston Police.

“As in all situations, be aware that individuals offering help may have in fact been involved in orchestrating the situation. If your car becomes disabled, wait in a safe place for a friend, family member, or AAA to respond,” said Holliston Police.

Police in Franklin said the man wanted for these incidents was spotted in their town on Friday.

“If your vehicle is tampered with or breaks down shortly after starting, give us a call,” said Franklin Police in a post to Facebook

Officers in the town of Bellingham also issued a warning about this man.

“It is suspected that he tampered with a vehicle in the Charles River Center then approached the female owner when she found her vehicle was disabled, “said Bellingham Police in their Facebook post. “Please be vigilant and notify us immediately if you observe any suspicious activity. As a precaution please try to park in well-lit areas and avoid walking to your vehicle alone whenever possible.”

Police in Medway were are also involved in this investigation.

Anyone with concerns is being urged to call their local police departments if they feel their vehicle was tampered with.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

Related
whdh.com

Missing Arlington man found deceased in Horn Pond area

WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - The body of an Arlington man who went missing after a walk in the Horn Pond area in Woburn has been located in the pond’s lagoon area. A relative of the man, 73, called at about 11:20 p.m. to say that he had not returned home from his walk. After that call, Woburn dispatched several units, and K-9s from the Massachusetts State Police also assisted in the search. His body was located about an hour later.
WOBURN, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Nab#Property Crime#Boston 25#Target#Facebook#Holliston Police
Boston 25 News WFXT

Feds: Mass. men arrested after ghost guns, rifle parts, ammunition seized

BOSTON — Two convicted felons from Massachusetts were arrested in connection with the sale of ghost guns, homemade firearms that are unregistered and untraceable. Federal prosecutors say Zachary Zella, 29, of Dudley, and Mickie Simmons, 31, of Brookfield, sold four 9mm ghost gun pistols – one of which had a Gamo laser sight – six magazines and 55 rounds of ammunition to a confidential source three times between March and May.
BOSTON, MA
newbedfordguide.com

Massachusetts Police: ‘Follow an “If you care, leave it there.” policy when finding baby animals’

“This sweet fawn was found waiting for her mother – who sadly never returned for her. She is just one day old. While based on the circumstances surrounding this particular fawn, she was truly orphaned, however, this case serves as a good opportunity to remind folks that more often than not, young wildlife should remain where it is found. Wildlife officials say, “If you care, leave it there”.
DEDHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man charged in deadly Mattapan stabbing held without bail

BOSTON — A man accused of stabbing a woman to death inside the bedroom of a Mattapan apartment earlier this month has been ordered held without bail. Prosecutors say Christopher Howard fled the state after killing Terkeshia Boykins. He was later caught in Jacksonville, Fla. and returned to Massachusetts Friday for his arraignment.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

1 person taken to hospital after manhole explosions blow out windows of Boston buildings

BOSTON — One person was taken to the hospital after a pair of manhole explosions blew out the windows of two buildings in Boston’s Financial District on Thursday morning. The explosions happened in the area of Summer and High streets around 8:45 a.m., according to the Boston Fire Department. Windows were shattered at 175 Federal Street and 10 High Street.
BOSTON, MA
liveboston617.org

Brass Knuckle Brawlers Attack Officers Overnight

At about 12:06 AM on Tuesday May 31, 2022, officers assigned to District A-1 (Downtown) arrested two suspects after responding to a call for an Assault and Battery in the area of School and Province Street in Boston. On arrival, officers were met by an adult male victim and a...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Milford Police identify man accused of targeting women, tampering with cars

MILFORD -- Police in at least five towns are warning women to be on the lookout for a man who is accused of tampering with women's cars.Milford police, who describe the man as an Asian male in his late 30s driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with Massachusetts plates, said he has been targeting young women by flattening their tires and filling their tanks with water, and then offering to drive them home.Police in Holliston and Franklin said they have had similar reports. Bellingham police said they are investigating a similar incident at the Charles River Center. Medway is also part...
MILFORD, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Feds: Former Malden firefighter to plead guilty to drug dealing charges

MALDEN, Mass. — A former Malden firefighter will plead guilty to charges related to dealing drugs to others in the fire department, the U.S. Attorney’s office said. Joshua Eisnor, 43, of North Reading, was charged with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Federal prosecutors say he has agreed to enter a guilty plea June 23.
MALDEN, MA
thisweekinworcester.com

Dudley and Brookfield Men Charged for Selling Ghost Guns

WORCESTER - Federal prosecutors announced today that Police arrested two local men for illegally selling firearms, including ghost guns, and illegally possessing ammunition on Wednesday, May 25. Zachary Zella, 29, of Dudley, and Mickie Simmons, 31, of Brookfield, both charges for being a felon in possession of ammunition and dealing...
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
99K+
Followers
108K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy