MCDONALD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Kathleen A. Miller, of McDonald, passed away with her loving family at her side on Friday, May 27, 2022, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio. Born November 24, 1945 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Peter and Catherine (Heban) Shelby. Kathy was...

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 10 HOURS AGO